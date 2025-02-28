Single vehicle crash in Mississauga closes QEW off-ramp at Dixie

An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser sits outside of a press conference in Vaughan, Ont., on June 20, 2019. Ontario Provincial Police in Kirkland Lake, Ont., are investigating a five-vehicle collision on Highway 11 that killed one person.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted February 28, 2025 9:12 am.

A driver suffered serious injuries in a crash in Mississauga that has closed the westbound off-ramp of the QEW at Dixie Road.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers in Mississauga responded to reports of a single-vehicle collision at around 6:30 a.m. on Friday.

The driver was the lone occupant of the vehicle, and their injuries are considered serious.

OPP said the westbound QEW off-ramp to Dixie Road will be closed for approximately three hours as the investigation continues.

Anyone with dashcam footage is asked to contact the Mississauga OPP detachment.

Top Stories

PCs win third successive majority in Ontario, but with fewer seats than last election

Doug Ford and the Progressive Conservatives have won a third successive majority in Ontario, however, it fell short of the increased majority he had called for at the start of the campaign. Ford went...

2h ago

Here's how the PCs' win in Ontario's snap vote stacks up against elections past

The Progressive Conservatives have won a third consecutive majority government in Thursday's snap vote — a feat accomplished for the first time in more than 50 years of Ontario elections. The last...

45m ago

Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie loses in Mississauga riding, all 3 other leaders reclaim seats

Ontario Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie won't be sitting in the Ontario legislature after losing the Mississauga East-Cooksville riding to her PC opponent. Silvia Gualtieri, a former city councillor in...

10h ago

Economy grew at 2.6% annualized rate in final quarter of 2024, StatCan says

The Canadian economy outpaced expectations in the final quarter of the year, Statistics Canada said Friday, thanks largely to a surge in household spending. Real gross domestic product rose 2.6 per...

updated

31m ago

