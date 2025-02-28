Single vehicle crash in Mississauga closes QEW off-ramp at Dixie
Posted February 28, 2025 9:12 am.
A driver suffered serious injuries in a crash in Mississauga that has closed the westbound off-ramp of the QEW at Dixie Road.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers in Mississauga responded to reports of a single-vehicle collision at around 6:30 a.m. on Friday.
The driver was the lone occupant of the vehicle, and their injuries are considered serious.
OPP said the westbound QEW off-ramp to Dixie Road will be closed for approximately three hours as the investigation continues.
Anyone with dashcam footage is asked to contact the Mississauga OPP detachment.