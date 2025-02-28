Youth killed after being towed on sled behind pickup truck in Vaughan

A York Regional Police officer shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted February 28, 2025 3:38 pm.

Last Updated February 28, 2025 3:46 pm.

Police in York Region are warning of the “devastating consequences” of towing people behind moving vehicles after a youth was killed earlier this month after being towed on a sled behind a pickup truck.

Police say just before 10 p.m. on February 12, they were called to the Sassafras Circle and Sugarforest Drive area of Vaughan following reports that someone had been injured. Heavy snowfall was blanketing the city north of Toronto at the time.

Investigators say a youth was riding on a sled that was being towed behind a pickup truck when they were injured. The youth was taken to the hospital, where they later died of their injuries.

Police say the 17-year-old driver of the pickup has been charged with dangerous driving and dangerous driving causing death.

“York Regional Police reminds drivers that actions and decisions made while behind the wheel of a motor vehicle can have permanent and devastating consequences for you, your family and for others on the road,” police said in a release.

Police say drivers who take part in such behaviour could also face stunt driving charges which can result in a 14-day vehicle impound and a 30-day license suspension.

Top Stories

Zelenskyy leaves White House after Trump cuts talks short following Oval Office blow up

President Donald Trump berated Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for being “disrespectful” Friday in an extraordinary Oval Office meeting, then abruptly called off the signing of a minerals deal...

57m ago

Man convicted in fatal random subway stabbing at Keele Station sentenced to life in prison

A man convicted in a random stabbing that killed a 16-year-old boy at Keele subway station in March 2023 has been handed a sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole for 18 years, his lawyer confirmed...

4h ago

Pope had coughing fit, inhaled vomit and now requires assisted ventilation, Vatican says

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis suffered an isolated coughing fit on Friday that resulted in him inhaling vomit and requiring non-invasive mechanical ventilation, the Vatican said in relaying an alarming setback...

58m ago

Inside workers labour disruption would result in closure of City-run child care centres, cancellation of March Break camps: City of Toronto

All 39 City-run early learning and child care centres would close and programming at all City recreation centres, including March Break camps, would be cancelled in the event of a labour disruption involving...

3h ago

