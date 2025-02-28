Youth killed after being towed on sled behind pickup truck in Vaughan

Police in York Region are warning of the “devastating consequences” of towing people behind moving vehicles after a youth was killed earlier this month after being towed on a sled behind a pickup truck.

Police say just before 10 p.m. on February 12, they were called to the Sassafras Circle and Sugarforest Drive area of Vaughan following reports that someone had been injured. Heavy snowfall was blanketing the city north of Toronto at the time.

Investigators say a youth was riding on a sled that was being towed behind a pickup truck when they were injured. The youth was taken to the hospital, where they later died of their injuries.

Police say the 17-year-old driver of the pickup has been charged with dangerous driving and dangerous driving causing death.

“York Regional Police reminds drivers that actions and decisions made while behind the wheel of a motor vehicle can have permanent and devastating consequences for you, your family and for others on the road,” police said in a release.

Police say drivers who take part in such behaviour could also face stunt driving charges which can result in a 14-day vehicle impound and a 30-day license suspension.