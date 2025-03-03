3 arrested in series of violent carjackings, gun and stolen vehicles recovered

A gun allegedly seized by Toronto police during a carjacking investigation. (Toronto Police Service/handout)

By Michael Talbot

Posted March 3, 2025 2:55 pm.

Toronto police have arrested and charged three males, one adult and two youths, after a probe into half-a-dozen violent carjackings that resulted in a total of 77 charges.

Three stolen vehicles were also recovered, police said in a release on Monday.

Investigators say six carjacking robberies and two thefts took place between Jan. 23, and Feb. 22, 2025.

Three suspects were identified and a further investigation found that one of the suspects was also involved in a shooting that took place on Feb. 27, 2025.

On March 1, officers executed four search warrants in connection to the investigation, arresting three males and allegedly recovering a loaded handgun and other pieces of evidence relevant to the case.

Darien Godin, 20, of Toronto, faces a slew of charges including five counts of robbery, discharge firearm and other weapons and theft charges.

Two male youths, aged 16 and 17, are also facing a number of robbery-related charges. They can’t be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Top Stories

Trump says economy-wide tariffs to hit Canada Tuesday

U.S. President Donald Trump says 25 per cent across-the-board tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico, with a lower 10 per cent levy on Canadian energy, will start Tuesday. Trump says there’s no...

38m ago

Ford urging 'Buy Ontario' approach as tariffs loom, says he may legislate it

Premier Doug Ford says he is considering 'Buy Ontario' legislation in the face of threatened tariffs from the United States. President Donald Trump has said Tuesday would be the day he puts tariffs...

1h ago

Canada's bracing for Trump's tariffs. Here's how it's expected to respond

Tariffs on Canadian and Mexican goods imposed by the U.S. government are expected to take hold tomorrow, marking the start of a North American trade war. President Donald Trump signed the order to impose...

5h ago

City adds parking meters near Mimico GO Station, leading to more frustration for commuters

Nicholas Travascio, who lives in Toronto's west end and relies on the Mimico GO train to get him downtown, has been getting a jump start to his weekdays. “Instead of getting a reasonable amount of...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

