3 arrested in series of violent carjackings, gun and stolen vehicles recovered

Toronto police have arrested and charged three males, one adult and two youths, after a probe into half-a-dozen violent carjackings that resulted in a total of 77 charges.

Three stolen vehicles were also recovered, police said in a release on Monday.

Investigators say six carjacking robberies and two thefts took place between Jan. 23, and Feb. 22, 2025.

Three suspects were identified and a further investigation found that one of the suspects was also involved in a shooting that took place on Feb. 27, 2025.

On March 1, officers executed four search warrants in connection to the investigation, arresting three males and allegedly recovering a loaded handgun and other pieces of evidence relevant to the case.

Darien Godin, 20, of Toronto, faces a slew of charges including five counts of robbery, discharge firearm and other weapons and theft charges.

Two male youths, aged 16 and 17, are also facing a number of robbery-related charges. They can’t be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.