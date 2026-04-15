Toronto police ask for public’s help finding missing woman

Danielle, 35, was last seen on Friday, March 20, 2026, at around 7:30 p.m., in the Lake Shore Boulevard West and Albert Avenue area. Toronto Police.

By Michael Talbot

Posted April 15, 2026 2:30 pm.

Toronto police say they’re concerned for the safety of a woman who has been missing for more than three weeks, and they’re appealing to the public for help finding her.

Danielle, 35, was last seen on Friday, March 20, 2026, at around 7:30 p.m., in the Lake Shore Boulevard West and Albert Avenue area.

“The fact that no one has seen or spoken to Danielle, is very out of character for her,” Toronto police Duty Inspector, Dan Pravica, said on Wednesday afternoon.

“We have exhausted all canvassing and video efforts right now, we are asking for the public’s assistance.”

Pravica said there’s no evidence that she’s been met with foul play at this point, but her lack of contact with friends and family is concerning. Adding to that concern, he added, is that there’s been no banking activity associated with her accounts.

Danielle, 35, was last seen on Friday, March 20, 2026, at around 7:30 p.m., in the Lake Shore Boulevard West and Albert Avenue area. Toronto Police.

She’s described as five feet three and around 115 pounds, with a thin build, and long hair past her shoulders with purple dye in it.

Danielle also has multiple tattoos, including a flower on her left wrist, the word “trouble” on her left forearm, wings on her neck, a semicolon on her left inner wrist, a sparrow bird on her right foot, and the word “Queen” on her right forearm.

She was last seen wearing a knee-length black winter jacket with a hood that has dark brown fur around the rim, black pants, and black running shoes with white laces, white stripes, and white soles.

She was also carrying a black backpack with a white or shiny vertical stripe down the middle.

If you’ve seen her or know anything, contact Toronto Police.

Danielle, 35, was last seen on Friday, March 20, 2026, at around 7:30 p.m., in the Lake Shore Boulevard West and Albert Avenue area. Toronto Police.

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