Trudeau says he and the new Liberal leader will decide on his last day in office

OTTAWA — With the Liberal party set to announce its new leader within days, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his last day in office will be determined by himself and his replacement.

Responding to questions about U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs at a press conference today, Trudeau says a conversation will take place to decide how long of a transition the government needs.

Trudeau, who announced his plan to resign as prime minister on Jan. 6, says the transition should happen reasonably quickly but there are “a lot of things to do.”

Voting is underway in the Liberal leadership race and registered Liberals have until March 9 at 3 p.m. ET to cast their votes.

The Liberal Party of Canada will announce its new leader in Ottawa that day.

In the race are former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney, former finance minister Chrystia Freeland, former government House leader Karina Gould and former Liberal MP and Quebec businessman Frank Baylis.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 4, 2025.

Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press