Trudeau says he and the new Liberal leader will decide on his last day in office

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a news conference on U.S. tariffs in Ottawa on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press

Posted March 4, 2025 12:22 pm.

Last Updated March 4, 2025 12:32 pm.

OTTAWA — With the Liberal party set to announce its new leader within days, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his last day in office will be determined by himself and his replacement.

Responding to questions about U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs at a press conference today, Trudeau says a conversation will take place to decide how long of a transition the government needs.

Trudeau, who announced his plan to resign as prime minister on Jan. 6, says the transition should happen reasonably quickly but there are “a lot of things to do.”

Voting is underway in the Liberal leadership race and registered Liberals have until March 9 at 3 p.m. ET to cast their votes.

The Liberal Party of Canada will announce its new leader in Ottawa that day.

In the race are former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney, former finance minister Chrystia Freeland, former government House leader Karina Gould and former Liberal MP and Quebec businessman Frank Baylis.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 4, 2025.

Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press

Top Stories

'We will not back down': Trudeau says Canada fighting back against U.S. tariffs

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is pushing back again U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs on Canadian goods, with retaliatory measures and some tough words. Trudeau said the U.S. has launched a "dumb"...

updated

1m ago

'Blame Trump': Ontario removes U.S. products from LCBO shelves in response to tariffs

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the province is implementing retaliatory measures against U.S. President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs by removing all U.S. alcohol products from LCBO store shelves. Ford's...

updated

32m ago

US tariffs take effect and Mexico, Canada and China retaliate with their own tariffs on the US

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump launched a trade war Tuesday against America’s three biggest trading partners, drawing immediate retaliation from Mexico, Canada and China and sending financial...

29m ago

Here's what tariffs are and how they work

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tariffs are in the news at the moment. Here's what they are and what you need to know about them: Tariffs are a tax on imports Tariffs are typically charged...

1h ago

