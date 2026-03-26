Ontario budget 2026: Rogers Centre bus parking lot could be developed

It’s one of the biggest parcels of largely vacant land near the Rogers Centre in downtown Toronto that plays a pivotal role during major events, but shovels could be going in the ground in the future.

Buried in the back of the Ontario budget and as part of legislation tabled at Queen’s Park, the Ford government is looking to rescind the law imposing a requirement for bus parking at a large lot south of Bremner Boulevard opposite the Rogers Centre.

The property at 305 Bremner Blvd. is owned by the Government of Ontario. It’s nestled in a mixed-use neighbourhood where there are already tall residential towers, other attractions, restaurants and some public greenspace.

When asked about the legislative changes during a budget news conference, Ontario Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy said requirements and use of the property is “from a long time ago and served a different purpose.”

“I think there’s a tremendous opportunity there,” he told reporters.

“We’re going to create a situation where we can have more options with that piece of land, which is in a prime location of Toronto.”

CityNews followed up with provincial government staff to ask about what’s envisioned for the property, the future ownership of the property, the potential impacts to the immediate neighbourhood, if it will be open to bidders and the potential timeframe for development, but a response wasn’t received by the time of publication. This story will be updated should a response be sent.