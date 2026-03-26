Ontario budget 2026: Rideshare rules could be standardized across province

With rideshare services like Uber and Lyft having become a routine way of getting around, the Ontario government is potentially looking to introduce province-wide rules governing such services.

According to 2026 Ontario budget documents, provincial government representatives are planning to “engage with rideshare operations, the taxi sector and municipalities to explore the standardization of rideshare guidelines.”

Currently, there is a large patchwork of positions on ridesharing services and bylaws governing how companies operate across Ontario’s 444 municipalities.

Regulations set by municipalities have governed things like driver screening, safety standards for vehicles and application fees.

In advance of a potential suite of changes, the Ontario government is looking to setup a “pilot rideshare framework” for communities along the corridor where the Northlander train is set to resume later in 2026.

“Through these initiatives, the government continues to support an integrated and efficient transportation network that will improve access for everyone, including rural and remote communities such as those along the Northlander route,” the budget said.

CityNews contacted officials to ask about what ultimately could be included as part of the reforms and the timelines associated with the proposed initiative, but a response wasn’t received by the time of publication. This story will be updated should a response be sent.