Powerful US storms create blizzard conditions and threaten to spawn more tornadoes

A snowplow is on the move in Minneapolis on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, amid the heaviest snowfall of the season in the city. (AP Photo/Steve Karnowski)

By Jeff Martin And Jack Brook, The Associated Press

Posted March 5, 2025 8:49 am.

Last Updated March 5, 2025 9:40 am.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Powerful storms that killed two people in Mississippi and ripped roofs from buildings in a small Oklahoma town charged across the nation, threatening more communities Wednesday in the central to eastern United States with wide-ranging weather.

Meanwhile, forecasters warned that a Pacific storm was expected to bring widespread rain and mountain snow across California and other parts of the West from Wednesday into Friday.

A tornado watch was issued Wednesday morning for parts of North and South Carolina until early afternoon. Tornado warnings were issued in Florida and South Carolina on Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday, high winds forced some changes to Mardi Gras in New Orleans, which moved up and shortened the two biggest parades to wrap them up ahead of the bad weather. Tornadoes touched down Tuesday in Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana, according to preliminary information from the National Weather Service.

In Mississippi, two people died due to the severe weather, Gov. Tate Reeves said Tuesday in a social media post without going into detail. WAPT-TV reported that one person died from a falling power line in Madison County, while a driver in the same county was killed by a tree falling on his car.

On Wednesday morning, Nebraska officials warned that travel was not advised in the eastern part of the state, where high winds were limiting visibility. A 130-mile (209-kilometer) stretch of Interstate 80 was closed from Greenwood to Grand Island, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Blizzard conditions in parts of southern Minnesota made travel there dangerous Wednesday morning, the weather service office in the Twin Cities warned on social media. Heavy snow and strong northerly winds slowed travel across much of the Twin Cities, southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin, the weather service said.

The storms have left hundreds of thousands of people without electricity service on Wednesday morning across the central and southeastern United States, including more than 111,000 customers in Texas, about 54,000 in Tennessee and about 53,000 in Alabama, according to PowerOutage.us.

After more than 850 flights were canceled nationwide on Tuesday, the storm was beginning to snarl traffic at some of the nation’s busiest airports on the East Coast, which typically causes ripple effects throughout the nation’s commercial aviation system. Nearly 500 flights scheduled to fly into or out of U.S. airports on Wednesday have been canceled, according to FlightAware.com, which tracks cancelations and delays nationwide.

___

Martin reported from Atlanta. Associated Press journalists from across the country contributed.

Jeff Martin And Jack Brook, The Associated Press


















Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Trump to make announcement on tariffs Wednesday afternoon, U.S. commerce secretary says

A day into Donald Trump's continental trade war, the U.S. president continued to insist his tariffs would benefit America — even as a key member of his team floated the idea of a compromise that could...

9m ago

3-alarm fire spreads to multiple townhomes in Yorkville

A three-alarm fire in Yorkville resulted in crews attempting to contain the blaze that spread to several connecting townhomes. First responders were called to Scollard Street near Bay Street and Davenport...

1h ago

Up to 25 mm of rain possible for Toronto, GTA as flooding risk heightens

A washout is expected in Toronto and the GTA on Wednesday due to heavy rain, which has elevated the risk of localized flooding in several areas. Environment Canada says isolated thunderstorms are possible,...

updated

54m ago

Businesses scramble to contain fallout from Trump's tariffs on Canada, China and Mexico

A Minnesota farmer worries about the price of fertilizer. A San Diego entrepreneur deals with an unexpected cost increase of remodeling a restaurant. A Midwestern sheet metal fabricator bemoans the prospect...

4h ago

Top Stories

Trump to make announcement on tariffs Wednesday afternoon, U.S. commerce secretary says

A day into Donald Trump's continental trade war, the U.S. president continued to insist his tariffs would benefit America — even as a key member of his team floated the idea of a compromise that could...

9m ago

3-alarm fire spreads to multiple townhomes in Yorkville

A three-alarm fire in Yorkville resulted in crews attempting to contain the blaze that spread to several connecting townhomes. First responders were called to Scollard Street near Bay Street and Davenport...

1h ago

Up to 25 mm of rain possible for Toronto, GTA as flooding risk heightens

A washout is expected in Toronto and the GTA on Wednesday due to heavy rain, which has elevated the risk of localized flooding in several areas. Environment Canada says isolated thunderstorms are possible,...

updated

54m ago

Businesses scramble to contain fallout from Trump's tariffs on Canada, China and Mexico

A Minnesota farmer worries about the price of fertilizer. A San Diego entrepreneur deals with an unexpected cost increase of remodeling a restaurant. A Midwestern sheet metal fabricator bemoans the prospect...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:12
Toronto braces for flooding as snow melts and heavy rain expected

With warmer temperatures this week, first responders are warning everyone to stay off the lake, rivers and ponds, due to the danger of falling through the ice. Rain is also on the way, which could lead to flooding in homes and waterways.

12h ago

2:46
Concerns raised about birds at Scarborough mall

Animal activists say a mall is no place for birds and are asking Woodside Square Mall to remove caged birds from displays and rehome them to a sanctuary. Dilshad Burman reports.

14h ago

2:54
Heavy rain expected Wednesday, snow could follow

Up to 25 millimetres of rain is expected on Wednesday and as the temperature drops, snow could follow on Thursday. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

15h ago

1:11
'This is gonna be tough': Trudeau pledges to help Canadians impacted by tariffs

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has promised to help Canadian workers and businesses impacted by U.S. President Donald Trump's move to place 25% tariffs on most imported Canadian goods. Trudeau promised to use every tool available to help Canadians.

22h ago

1:48
Trudeau announces retaliatory tariffs against United States

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced a round of retaliatory tariffs on imported American products. The move came after U.S. President Donald Trump initiated 25% tariffs on most Canadian imports.

22h ago

More Videos