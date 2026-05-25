Death of man in parking garage ruled a homicide, police working to identify victim

Toronto police working to identify a man found dead in a parking garage over the weekend after the death was ruled a homicide.

Investigators originally identified the victim as a woman, but now say that was an error.

Police say they were flagged down in the area of Dundas Street and Seaton Street, near Moss Park, just before 9:30 a.m. on Saturday for a “medical complaint.”

Upon further inspection, officers discovered a body inside a nearby parking garage.

Following a post-mortem, the death was ruled a homicide.

The victim is described as five feet six inches tall with a medium build, dark hair and dark eyes and possibly of Asian descent.

He was wearing a silver necklace with a silver heart-shaped pendant with wings and a single clear stone in the centre and a black jacket with “Vision Youth Leaders Program” written on it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police and Crime Stoppers.