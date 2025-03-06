Non-profits and food banks in Canada brace for potential tariff impacts

As uncertainty looms over the impact of US tariffs here in Canada, local organizations, food banks, and charities are reevaluating how potential tariffs will impact how they navigate their organizations and support those most in need.

At Second Harvest in Etobicoke, staff are hard at work at the food rescue organization that, in 2024, redistributed 87 million pounds of food to more than six million Canadians through its food programs and partnerships.

Much of the produce donated to Second Harvest comes from both Canada and the United States; however, with changing times, the organization is now faced with a new challenge.

“Tariffs are causing a lot of anxiety to food charities across the country and in Toronto because of the uncertainty,” said Lori Nikkel, Second Harvest CEO.

The organization supports over 12,000 food programs nationwide, relying on support and donations. However, with changing times, the CEO says just this week, the organization has already heard from some funding partners who say they are putting a pause on donations, creating a sense of uncertainty for Nikkel and her staff.

“Sick, anxious, but I also completely understand if you are worried about your staff of course, you need to pay your employees with this kind of uncertainty; nobody does not want to support us, it is because they do not know what’s to come,” said Nikkel.

That uncertainty is also being felt at food banks like the Daily Bread Food Bank, where usage has hit record-high levels. CEO Neil Heatherington says tariffs would put added pressure on services and could see 7,000 more people needing support.

“We have a whole host of farming partners in Canada, but it’s going to be more difficult for them as their supplies begin to dwindle; it’s going to be more difficult for somebody to buy more food at a grocery store and donate to the daily bread food bank, it’s going to be more difficult for people to donate funds to the daily bread food bank, all at the same time that our client levels are going to escalate again and again,” said Heatherington.

Second Harvest and Daily Bread Food Bank say that staff will wait it out as the tariff situation continues to evolve however, in the meantime, they will continue to support those who are in need of support.