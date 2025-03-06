Non-profits and food banks in Canada brace for potential tariff impacts

As uncertainty looms over the impact of what U.S. tariffs will have here in Canada, local organizations, food banks, and charities are revaluating how they will continue working and what impact it will have on their organizations.

By Alessandra Carneiro

Posted March 6, 2025 6:23 pm.

Last Updated March 6, 2025 6:51 pm.

As uncertainty looms over the impact of US tariffs here in Canada, local organizations, food banks, and charities are reevaluating how potential tariffs will impact how they navigate their organizations and support those most in need.

At Second Harvest in Etobicoke, staff are hard at work at the food rescue organization that, in 2024, redistributed 87 million pounds of food to more than six million Canadians through its food programs and partnerships.

Much of the produce donated to Second Harvest comes from both Canada and the United States; however, with changing times, the organization is now faced with a new challenge.

“Tariffs are causing a lot of anxiety to food charities across the country and in Toronto because of the uncertainty,”  said Lori Nikkel, Second Harvest CEO.

The organization supports over 12,000 food programs nationwide, relying on support and donations. However, with changing times, the CEO says just this week, the organization has already heard from some funding partners who say they are putting a pause on donations, creating a sense of uncertainty for Nikkel and her staff.

“Sick, anxious, but I also completely understand if you are worried about your staff of course, you need to pay your employees with this kind of uncertainty; nobody does not want to support us, it is because they do not know what’s to come,” said Nikkel.

That uncertainty is also being felt at food banks like the Daily Bread Food Bank, where usage has hit record-high levels. CEO Neil Heatherington says tariffs would put added pressure on services and could see 7,000 more people needing support.

“We have a whole host of farming partners in Canada, but it’s going to be more difficult for them as their supplies begin to dwindle; it’s going to be more difficult for somebody to buy more food at a grocery store and donate to the daily bread food bank, it’s going to be more difficult for people to donate funds to the daily bread food bank, all at the same time that our client levels are going to escalate again and again,” said Heatherington.

Second Harvest and Daily Bread Food Bank say that staff will wait it out as the tariff situation continues to evolve however, in the meantime, they will continue to support those who are in need of support.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Trump announces one-month tariff pause on some Canadian goods, Canada halts second tariff wave

U.S. President Donald Trump has signed an executive order pausing tariffs on some Canadian imports linked to the auto industry and lowering levies on potash to 10 per cent. Details of the order, read...

1h ago

Ford says Ontario to place 25% tariff on electricity to U.S. states by Monday

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the province is going ahead with a 25 per cent tariff on the electricity it provides the U.S. by Monday. Ford made the comments during an appearance on CNN. "As of......

2h ago

Parents concerned over potential cuts to Toronto school for students with developmental disabilities

Parents of students at Beverley School are concerned over potential funding cuts as the Toronto District School Board works to balance its budget. The Beverley School, located in Baldwin Village, is...

32m ago

Former Canadian Olympic snowboarder added to FBI's Ten Most Wanted List

A former Canadian Olympic snowboarder has been added to the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list. Ryan Wedding, who competed for Canada at the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City, is wanted in connection...

5h ago

Top Stories

Trump announces one-month tariff pause on some Canadian goods, Canada halts second tariff wave

U.S. President Donald Trump has signed an executive order pausing tariffs on some Canadian imports linked to the auto industry and lowering levies on potash to 10 per cent. Details of the order, read...

1h ago

Ford says Ontario to place 25% tariff on electricity to U.S. states by Monday

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the province is going ahead with a 25 per cent tariff on the electricity it provides the U.S. by Monday. Ford made the comments during an appearance on CNN. "As of......

2h ago

Parents concerned over potential cuts to Toronto school for students with developmental disabilities

Parents of students at Beverley School are concerned over potential funding cuts as the Toronto District School Board works to balance its budget. The Beverley School, located in Baldwin Village, is...

32m ago

Former Canadian Olympic snowboarder added to FBI's Ten Most Wanted List

A former Canadian Olympic snowboarder has been added to the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list. Ryan Wedding, who competed for Canada at the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City, is wanted in connection...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

1:52
Ontario to slap retaliatory 25% tariff on electricity to U.S. states

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the province is prepared to place a 25% tariff on the electricity it provides the U.S. by Monday. The move is in retaliation to President Donald Trump's 25% levy on most Canadian goods.

6h ago

5:17
Canada's bargaining position remains strong in trade war: Trudeau

Negotiations are continuing in the trade war between Canada and the U.S. As Glen McGregor reports, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada remains in a very strong bargaining position.

2h ago

0:51
Trudeau describes 'colourful' phone call with Trump over tariffs

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responded to a question about his phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump. The call stemmed from Trump's move to place 25% tariffs on most Canadian goods being imported into America.

8h ago

1:11
Trudeau: Goal remains to get all tariffs removed

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his government's goal is to convince the U.S. President Donald Trump's administration to drop all tariffs on Canadian goods. Trudeau claims the two sides remain in conversation and negotiation.

8h ago

1:20
Toronto, GTA continuing to watch water levels

The combination of warmer temperatures and intense rainfall has prompted serious concerns over potential flooding in the G-T-A.  As David Zura tells us, the city is continuing to monitor water levels in flood-prone areas.

21h ago

More Videos