Ottawa, plaintiffs agree to settle lawsuit over ‘Indian hospitals’

Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Gary Anandasangaree holds a news conference at the Liberal cabinet retreat in Montebello, Que., on Tuesday, Jan.21, 2025. The federal government announced Thursday it has reached a settlement with plaintiffs who filed a class action lawsuit over their experiences at so-called "Indian hospitals." THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Alessia Passafiume, The Canadian Press

Posted March 6, 2025 11:30 am.

Last Updated March 6, 2025 12:07 pm.

OTTAWA — The federal government announced Thursday it has reached a settlement with plaintiffs who filed a class action lawsuit over their experiences at so-called “Indian hospitals.”

The federal government ran 33 such hospitals between 1936 and 1981. Former patients, some of whom spent years in the segregated facilities, filed a lawsuit against the government in 2018 alleging the hospitals were rife with abuse and unfair treatment.

Instead of settling the case through the courts, the federal government and the plaintiffs’ lawyers have been negotiating.

Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Gary Anandasangaree announced Thursday the federal government has agreed to pay compensation to individual survivors in the range of $10,000 to $200,000.

Ottawa is also earmarking $150 million for a healing fund and $235.5 million for research and education on Indian hospitals.

“I am so glad we have finally reached this stage in the settlement agreement. This class action has been going on for more than seven years,” said representative plaintiff Ann Cecile Hardy in a media statement.

“It has been an exhausting process. For me personally, it has taken most of my adult life to come to terms with what Canada did to me when I was a child.”

The Federal Court will decide whether to accept the settlement during a hearing on June 10 and 11.

“We have a long and painful history in Canada of dispossession, of isolation, of mistreatment of Indigenous Peoples on a range of issues which were very much centered on government policies that have had intergenerational harm and that has caused a great deal of social inequity within Canada,” Anandasangaree said.

“Compensation will not bring back your lost childhood or the three years spent in treatment for (tuberculosis), or loss of language and culture. But we do know that this is the way … our legal systems work, and it in part recognizes that harm.”

Top Stories

Ford says Ontario to place 25% tariff on electricity to U.S. states by Monday

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the province is prepared to place a 25 per cent tariff on the electricity it provides the U.S. by Monday. Ford made the comments during an appearance on CNN. "As of......

1h ago

Trump announces one-month pause on Mexican tariffs, no move on Canada

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday that Mexico will get a one-month pause on tariffs for most imports — but made no mention of tariffs on Canada — after the economy-wide duties...

31m ago

Trudeau says call with Trump was 'colourful' and he wants tariffs lifted entirely

OTTAWA — One day after he had what he describes as a "colourful call" with U.S. President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau continues to insist the Trump administration's tariffs on Canada...

1h ago

'We are not the 51st anything': viral ad updated amid Canada-U.S. tensions

If you watched television in the mid-to-late 1990s, you'll remember an iconic Canadian advertisement that resonated from coast to coast to coast. It was a Molson commercial with the famous tagline,...

21m ago

