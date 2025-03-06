Maple Leafs come out flat, fall 5-2 to Vegas in last game before trade deadline

Matthew Knies fights Zach Whitecloud on Thursday, March 5, 2025. Photo: THE ASSOCIATED PRESS.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted March 6, 2025 5:32 am.

Jack Eichel, Noah Hanifin and Tomas Hertl each had a goal and an assist, and the Vegas Golden Knights won their third straight, 5-2 over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday night.

The Golden Knights, who won for the sixth time in their last seven games, increased their lead in the Pacific Division to six points ahead of the Edmonton Oilers.

At 23-6-3, the Golden Knights are one of only four teams with an NHL-high 23 home wins.

Brett Howden and Tanner Pearson also scored for the Golden Knights, while Adin Hill made 29 saves.

Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner scored Toronto’s goals. Joseph Woll allowed three goals and made four saves for the Maple Leafs before being pulled for Anthony Stolarz, who allowed two goals and stopped 16 shots.

The Maple Leafs, who dropped to 18-10-2 away from Toronto, had their four-game road win streak snapped.

The Maple Leafs continue their road trip in Denver against the Avalanche on Saturday — one day after the NHL trade deadline.

Toronto has recently watched its Atlantic Division rivals make some notable moves. Florida acquired defenceman Seth Jones from the Chicago Blackhawks last week, while the Tampa Bay Lightning traded for Seattle’s Yanni Gourde and Oliver Bjorkstrand for multiple draft picks on Wednesday.

The Leafs remain tied with the Panthers for first in the Atlantic, with Tampa Bay three points back and a game at hand.

