Premier, new cabinet to be sworn in March 19, Ontario Legislature returns April 14

By Meredith Bond

Posted March 7, 2025 1:30 pm.

Premier Doug Ford and his Executive Council will be sworn in on March 19 after he led the Progressive Conservatives to a third successive majority government in the Ontario election.

The Ontario Legislature will be called back on April 14 to begin the 44th session of Parliament. The Throne Speech, delivered by the Lieutenant Governor, will happen the next day, on April 15.

The speech will outline the government’s plans and priorities for the new session.

Ford and the PCs were elected to 80 seats across the province in the snap election, three less than his 2022 win, and the Ontario NDP were elected the Official Opposition on Feb. 27.

The Ontario Liberals restored their party status in this latest election, but will be without their leader Bonnie Crombie after she failed to win her seat in Mississauga-East Cooksville.

Ford says he called the election for a new mandate in order to represent Ontario’s interests amid U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff war.

He has already taken decisive action, removing American alcohol from LCBO shelves, ripping up a $100 million contract with Elon Musk’s Starlink and threatening a 25 per cent tariff on electricity sent to New York, Michigan and Minnesota.

