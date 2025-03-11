Doug Ford to ‘respond appropriately’ to Trump’s latest tariff escalation

Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks to members of media at the Queen's Park Legislature in Toronto on March 10, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By Allison Jones, The Canadian Press

Posted March 11, 2025 11:57 am.

Last Updated March 11, 2025 12:10 pm.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he will “respond appropriately” to U.S. President Donald Trump’s latest tariff escalation.

Ford was speaking in an interview on MSNBC today, moments after Trump said he would double an imminent tariff on steel and aluminum from Canada in response to Ontario placing a surcharge on electricity it sends to three U.S. states.

“We will not back down, we will be relentless,” Ford said. “I will respond appropriately on the electricity.”

Ontario enacted Monday the surcharge of 25 per cent on electricity exported to 1.5 million homes in New York, Michigan and Minnesota, and Ford said he could raise that amount even higher in response to further American escalation.

Trump posted on social media this morning that in response he would tariff Canadian steel and aluminum at 50 per cent, instead of the 25 per cent that was set to go into effect tomorrow.

Ford did not give an indication in the MSNBC interview of what he is considering for his response in turn, but he has previously threatened to cut off the supply of electricity to the three states.

He was also asked a similar question in an interview with CNBC.

“I won’t hesitate to do that, that’s the last thing I want to do. I apologize to the American people. There’s one person to be blamed, and that’s President Trump,” the Premier replied.

Ford has previously said that Ontario’s retaliatory measures – also including removing American alcohol from Liquor Control Board of Ontario shelves and banning American companies from government procurement contracts – would stay in place until all U.S. tariffs on Canadian goods are removed.

