Tiny libraries giving Yorkdale-Glen Park residents access to literature

The Green Line team visited Lotherton Pathway to learn how residents make books more accessible in their neighbourhood through three tiny libraries.

By Amanda Seraphina and Anita Li, The Green Line

Posted March 7, 2025 10:58 am.

In Yorkdale-Glen Park, the closest public library is a 20-minute bus ride away. Although a Toronto Public Library van visits the neighbourhood with around 200 books every Tuesday from 3 to 4 p.m., its selection isn’t diverse and visits are infrequent.

So, in the tight-knit, U-shaped street of Lotherton Pathway, a local youth council decided to take action by setting up three tiny libraries. Village Bloggurls, a local media literacy group in Yorkdale-Glen Park, takes care of the libraries.

isa Baker, says residents can miss the TPL van if they aren’t at home at the right time since visits are so infrequent. 

“When we decided to have a tiny library in the community, that made a very big difference and impact for the community, so people didn’t have to go far to get a book for their little kids — to read to their kids at night.”

The tiny libraries run on one simple rule: Take a book and leave a book. From novels to textbooks, the libraries cater to people from all walks of life.

“It makes me very happy and proud about the hard work we [do] for the community, so they can have more opportunities and not be scared to just go out there, and find a book they want to read and not be shy about it,” says Y’Anna Baker, who grew up on Lotherton Pathway and is a Village Bloggurls member.

In 2012, Lotherton Pathway was part of the Lawrence Heights Social Development Plan, which had a key priority of improving community connection and recreation. And according to the latest City of Toronto census, Yorkdale-Glen Park has a higher unemployment rate and fewer Bachelor’s Degree graduates compared to the rest of Toronto.

That’s where Village Bloggurls play an important role. Launched in 2013, the group formed to bring local girls together, so they could give back to the community. 

Rickysha Jn-Baptiste, girls program lead for the Village Bloggurls, says “It also brings a sense of belonging to the community, and allows [residents] to meet new residents, meet new people, start their own groups.” 

“Also just in [terms of] engagement and creating that safe space within the communities where anyone could take a book and leave a book at any hour.”

Village Bloggurls continue to take care of the tiny libraries, replacing books every month in the summer and every three months in the winter. They also plan to expand programming over the summer by hosting book clubs for people of all ages.

