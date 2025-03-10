Canadians file application to sue Audi over battery concerns in certain vehicles

As reports of battery issues in Audi’s Q4 e-tron models continue to rise, some consumers have filed an application to bring a class action lawsuit against the luxury automaker in Quebec, though it could expand to include customers across Canada, attorneys say.

As Speakers Corner reported last month, several customers in Ontario and Quebec have been complaining about battery issues in their newly purchased vehicles, which are fully electric.

“I purchased a brand new car, and it has not worked from day one, and it should never have been sold that way,” Ryan Lundie, who lives in Orangeville, told us in February.

Lundie, who leased his Q4 e-tron last August, says his vehicle has been in and out of the shop repeatedly, and he isn’t alone.

“What we found was a number, actually a large number of people approached us saying that they were having specific issues with the battery,” said Quebec-based attorney Michael Vathilakis with the firm Renno Vathilakis. He, along with Joey Zukran of LPC Avocats, has filed an application to pursue a class action lawsuit against Audi Canada, not only alleging that battery issues have rendered vehicles undrivable but that Audi Canada knew about the issues yet still sold vehicles.

“The allegations are that Audi Canada certainly did know about this,” Vathilakis said. “They were under pressure to get the car out. A lot of these cars had been pre-ordered, and in some cases, deposits had been made. So I think they were racing against the clock, and in so doing, they were putting out a car that they knew had issues.”

The application alleges Audi violated Quebec’s Consumer Protection Act with no other province mentioned, but Vathalikis says depending on how the suit moves forward, it could expand to include plaintiffs from other Canadian jurisdictions.

“We are seeking a national class,” he told CityNews. “We’re going to wait for the courts to rule on the specific class, but as it stands now, we have filed on behalf of a national class.”

When reached, Audi Canada did not respond to the class action application, standing by a previous statement that the company is investigating all complaints based on the Motor Vehicle Safety Act.

“Whatever a customer’s own unique situation may be, we are committed to addressing customer concerns to their satisfaction To ensure these concerns may be heard, our Customer Care team can be reached at 1-800-822-AUDI (2834) or via email at audicarecanada@audi.ca,” spokesperson Cort Nielsen added.

While customers impacted say Audi has worked with them to provide loaners as vehicles are being repaired and offered breaks on lease payments, many say they’ve lost trust and confidence in the vehicle.

“They can keep the car. Just let me out of my lease,” Montrealer Karl Phaneuf told us in February. He purchased his Q4 last November, but after several issues, it remains in the shop at the time this story was published.

“I no longer have faith in this vehicle. There have just been too many issues.”

In the application to file the lawsuit, plaintiffs are seeking punitive damages of $5,000 along with other compensation.

“It’s also seeking a reduction of obligations, for instance, the vehicle purchase price; we are seeking damages for trouble and inconvenience, and moral damages all of which have yet to be determined,” Vathilakis said.

None of the allegations have been tested in court, and Vathilakis admits it’s still in the preliminary stages.

The application to initiate the class action first needs a judge’s approval, which could be months away. Vathilakis is hopeful it will move forward.

“You can never predict these things,” he tells CityNews. “But given the response to this, we’ve received a fair number of phone calls from people who did not know each other calling us to say they’re dealing with battery charger, battery life and other issues. I’ve got to believe there’s truly something here and that Audi was aware.”

For more information on the lawsuit, you can visit Audi E-Tron – Quebec Class Action – LPC Avocats.

