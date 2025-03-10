Hard work and dedication is paying off for 11-year-old Martial Arts student

Martial Arts student Samantha Murphy-Splane

By Alex Seixeiro

Posted March 10, 2025 9:20 am.

Samantha Murphy-Splane is putting everything she has into learning martial arts and is getting ready for a big competition this month.

Samantha trains four days a week and also joined the leadership program at her martial arts school to work with younger students.

Samantha Murphy-Splane – Martial Arts

