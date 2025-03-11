Loblaw, George Weston settle bread price-fixing class-action lawsuits

A worker re-stocks shelves in the bakery and bread aisle at an Atlantic Superstore grocery in Halifax, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kelly Clark

By Rosa Saba, The Canadian Press

Posted March 11, 2025 11:04 am.

Last Updated March 11, 2025 1:00 pm.

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. and its parent company George Weston Ltd. have executed a settlement over a pair of class-action lawsuits related to an alleged industry-wide scheme to fix the price of bread.

The $500 million settlement was announced last year. The lawyers involved in the case say the agreement was executed on Jan. 31, though it is still subject to court approval in Ontario and Quebec.

Loblaw and George Weston are paying a combined $404 million, with the remaining $96 million accounted for through Loblaw’s gift card program announced in 2017.

The class-action lawsuits allege the defendants conspired to fix the price of packaged bread in Canada.

The lawyers say the settlement also provides access to information that will be used in continuing the cases against the remaining defendants: Canada Bread, Sobeys, Metro, Walmart Canada and Giant Tiger.

Loblaw and George Weston are the only companies that have settled in the class-action lawsuits. They previously admitted their participation in the alleged scheme as part of the Competition Bureau’s ongoing investigation, receiving immunity as a result.

Canada Bread has pleaded guilty to four counts of price-fixing in the Competition Bureau investigation but, like the other class-action defendants that remain, denies participating in a wide-ranging conspiracy.

Metro and Sobeys have accused Loblaw and George Weston of conspiring to implicate them in the alleged scheme. The two companies denied the allegations.

The Competition Bureau began investigating alleged bread price-fixing in January 2016. It alleged at least $1.50 was added to the price of a loaf of bread due to the alleged 14-year conspiracy.

Twenty-two per cent of the settlement funds, minus court-approved expenses, will be distributed to eligible class members in Quebec. The rest will go to eligible members outside Quebec.

Individuals who bought packaged bread in the province between Jan. 1, 2001 and Dec. 31, 2021, are automatically included in either the Quebec class action — for Quebec residents who bought bread in Quebec — or the Ontario class action, for everyone else.

The deadline to opt out of the Quebec settlement is May 30, while the deadline to opt out of the Ontario settlement is April 25.

The deadline to object to or comment on the settlement is May 30.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 11, 2025.

Companies in this story: (TSX:L, TSX:WN)

Rosa Saba, The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Ontario to suspend electricity surcharge, Ford to meet with Lutnick

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he will suspend the province's 25 per cent surcharge on exports of electricity to Michigan, New York and Minnesota. This comes following a conversation Ford had with U.S....

breaking

16m ago

Driving south for the winter? You may have to register with the U.S. government after new Trump executive order

Snowbirds who call sunny American destinations like Florida home for the winter may have to register online with the United States government -- or face criminal and civil penalties. Canadians have...

1h ago

PM-designate Carney demands respect from U.S. as Trump doubles steel tariffs

Prime minister-designate Mark Carney says he will keep Canadian retaliatory tariffs in place until "Americans show us respect" and commit to free trade again. Carney is reacting after U.S. President...

44m ago

Woman dead, man in custody following stabbing in Brampton

A woman is dead, and a man is in custody following a stabbing at an apartment building in Brampton. Peel Regional Police officers were called to a highrise in the Kennedy Road and Chamney Court area...

15m ago

