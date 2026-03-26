Man facing 16 fraud-related charges in credit card scam

A 20-year-old man is facing more than a dozen charges in a fraud investigation that saw at least two people allegedly scammed out of $25,000.

Toronto police say that on October 1, 2025, a man posing as a bank employee called the victim to tell them that their credit card had been compromised. He then allegedly arranged for a courier to go to the victim’s residence in the Cosburn Avenue and Pape Avenue area to collect the credit card.

Police allege that the man then obtained the credit card from the courier and proceeded to purchase jewellery totalling $11,000 from a Mississauga store.

Investigators add that on October 3, 2025, a similar call was made to a different victim in The East Mall and Evans Avenue area. Again, a courier was sent to the address to obtain the victim’s credit card, which was then handed over to the man, who made purchases totalling $14,000 from a Mississauga jewellery store.

Police have arrested Abdel Madjid Benmaou, and he is facing 16 fraud-related charges. He is scheduled to appear in court to answer the charges on April 23, 2026.

Investigators believe there may be other victims of the alleged scam and are asking anyone with information to contact them.

“Scammers frequently impersonate companies and authorities,” police said in a release. “Immediately contact your bank or credit card company if you suspect that your account has been compromised.”