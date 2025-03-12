Potential measles exposure at Pearson Airport: Toronto Public Health

A sign for Toronto Pearson International Airport is pictured in Mississauga, Ont., on Thursday, April 20, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

By Michael Talbot

Posted March 12, 2025 3:51 pm.

Toronto Public Health (TPH) is alerting travellers about a possible measles exposure at Pearson International Airport.

TPH says it is investigating a case of measles and possible public exposure on Air Canada Flight AC 002 from Tokyo to Toronto on Sunday, March 2, 2025.

Anyone at Pearson’s Terminal 1 between approximately 4:50 p.m. and 7:40 p.m. on Sunday may have also been exposed to the virus.

“Measles is a highly contagious virus that spreads through the air when an infected person breathes, coughs, sneezes or talks,” TPH explained in a release. “The virus can stay in the air or on surfaces for up to two hours. People can become infected if they breathe contaminated air or touch an infected surface, then touch their eyes, nose or mouth.”

Anyone who may have been exposed is urged to check their vaccination records and monitor for symptoms until Sunday, March 23.

If you’re not sure if you’ve been vaccinated, a blood test can also determine immunity.

TPH says the vaccine is typically given at 12 months of age, with a second dose between four and six years of age.

“Anyone who has not received two doses of the measles vaccine or has not had measles disease is at risk of infection,” it adds.

Measles symptoms can include fever, runny nose, cough, red eyes, a red rash that begins on the face and spreads down the body and small blue-white spots (Koplik spots) that can appear inside the mouth and throat.

Ontario is currently facing its largest measles outbreak in nearly 30 years.

