Anne Murray to get lifetime achievement award at Junos, Good Charlotte inducts Sum 41

TORONTO — Anne Murray’s impact on music will be celebrated at this year’s Junos with a lifetime achievement award.

Organizers say the East Coast music legend becomes the first artist to get the top honour since its creation in 1989, the year Canadian content champion and Juno namesake Pierre Juneau was its inaugural recipient.

At 79 years old, Murray holds the most Junos of any performer with 25 career wins. However superstar the Weeknd is quickly catching up with 21 wins and four additional nominations this year.

Among other announcements, the Junos say Joel and Benji Madden of pop-punk band Good Charlotte will induct Sum 41 into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

And five-time Juno winner Jessie Reyez will present Toronto producer Boi-1da with the international achievement award.

The Junos are set to air March 30 on CBC from Vancouver’s Rogers Arena, with Michael Bublé returning for his third time as host.

A new wave of performers are joining the broadcast, including Punjabi-Canadian pioneer Jazzy B who joins Gminxr and British Columbia rapper bbno$.

Last year’s Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductee Maestro Fresh Wes is also slated to perform, as well as Inuk singer Elisapie and Québécois singer Roxane Bruneau who will join Bublé for a duet.

They join previously announced performers who include rap duo Snotty Nose Rez Kids, Palestinian-Canadian singer Nemahsis and country musician Josh Ross, who is also tied with pop star Tate McRae as the top nominee.

Listen to The Canadian Press playlist of 2025 Juno Award nominees on Spotify: https://spoti.fi/41FWUpC

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 13, 2025.

David Friend, The Canadian Press

Caption:

Anne Murray prepares to present the award for group of the year at the Juno awards, in Halifax, Sunday, March 24, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

–>