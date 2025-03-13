Jewish protesters flood Trump Tower’s lobby to demand the Columbia University activist’s release

New York Police officers arrest a demonstrator from the group, Jewish Voice for Peace, who protested inside Trump Tower in support of Columbia graduate student Mahmoud Khalil, Thursday, March 13, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

By Cedar Attanasio, The Associated Press

Posted March 13, 2025 12:14 pm.

Last Updated March 13, 2025 2:28 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — Demonstrators from a Jewish group filled the lobby of Trump Tower on Thursday to denounce the immigration arrest of Mahmoud Khalil, a pro-Palestinian activist who helped lead protests against Israel at Columbia University.

The Jewish Voice for Peace protesters, who carried banners and wore red shirts reading “Jews say stop arming Israel,” chanted “Bring Mahmoud home now!”

After warning the protesters to leave the Fifth Avenue building, officers arrested 98 of them on various charges including trespassing, obstruction and resisting arrest, a police official said at a news briefing.

Khalil, a 30-year-old permanent U.S. resident who is married to an American citizen and who hasn’t been charged with breaking any laws, was arrested outside his New York City apartment on Saturday and faces deportation. He’s being held at an immigration detention center in Louisiana.

President Donald Trump has said Khalil’s arrest was the first “of many to come” and vowed on social media to deport students who he said engage in “pro-terrorist, anti-Semitic, anti-American activity.” The White House didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment about the Trump Tower demonstration.

Among those who took part in Thursday’s protest was actor Debra Winger, who has discussed her Jewish faith and upbringing over the years.

Winger accused the Trump administration of having “no interest in Jewish safety” and “co-opting antisemitism.”

“I’m just standing up for my rights, and I’m standing up for Mahmoud Khalil, who has been abducted illegally and taken to an undisclosed location,” she told The Associated Press. “Does that sound like America to you?”

Protester Sophie Edelhart, who studies Yiddish at a school in Canada, said she took part in the demonstration because she didn’t want to “cede ground” to Trump and “fascism.” She said the building, with its golden escalator that Trump rode before announcing his 2016 presidential run, was a symbolic target.

Trump Tower serves as headquarters for the Trump Organization and is where the president stays when he is in New York. The skyscraper often attracts demonstrations, both against and in support of its namesake, though protests inside are less common. The building’s main entrance opens to a multi-story atrium that is open to the public and connects visitors to stores and eateries such as the Trump Grill.

Kaz Daughtry, the deputy mayor for public safety and a former longtime New York Police Department official, said no one was injured in Thursday’s protest. But he said the city would assess the situation and review its procedures “so this cannot happen again.”

Khalil’s supporters say Khalil’s arrest is an attack on free speech and have staged protests elsewhere in the city and around the country. Hundreds demonstrated Wednesday outside a Manhattan courthouse during a brief hearing on his case.

Columbia was a focal point of the pro-Palestinian protest movement that swept across U.S. college campuses last year and led to more than 2,000 arrests.

On Thursday, Khalil and seven students identified by pseudonyms filed a lawsuit seeking to block a Congressional committee from obtaining Columbia and Barnard College disciplinary records for students involved in campus protests.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Manhattan against the schools, the Republican-led House Committee on Education and the Workforce and its chairman, Rep. Tim Walberg, R-Mich., seeks a permanent injunction barring Congress from forcing the schools to provide the records and the universities from complying with it.

The committee sent a letter last month demanding that Columbia and Barnard provide the records or risk billions of dollars in federal funding. The plaintiffs contend that the committee is abusing its power in an attempt “to chill and suppress speech and association based on the viewpoint expressed” and that its investigation “threatens to significantly infringe on First Amendment rights.”

Message seeking comment were left for spokespeople for Walberg, the committee and Barnard College. Columbia declined to comment on the pending litigation.

Khalil, whose wife is pregnant with their first child, finished his requirements for a Columbia master’s degree in December. Born in Syria, he is a grandson of Palestinians who were forced to leave their homeland, his lawyers said in a legal filing.

___

Associated Press reporters Michael Hill in Albany, and Michelle L. Price, Michael R. Sisak and Joseph B. Frederick contributed.

Cedar Attanasio, The Associated Press





















Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police arrest 2 men in alleged Pickering murder plot hours after Scarborough pub mass shooting

One day after a mass shooting took place inside a pub in Scarborough, Toronto police arrested and charged two men who were allegedly plotting a murder in Pickering. In court documents obtained by CityNews,...

1h ago

Ontario measles cases more than double over past two weeks; hospitalizations up

Ontario is seeing a massive surge in measles cases as an ongoing outbreak spreads in the province among mostly unvaccinated people. Public Health Ontario is reporting 372 total cases since an outbreak...

1h ago

Toronto doubling the number of speed cameras on city streets

The City of Toronto is in the process of doubling the number of speed cameras on city streets, from 75 to 150 cameras. Transportation Services Manager Barbara Gray confirmed to 680 NewsRadio that installation...

5m ago

Mark Carney set to name cabinet ministers at Friday morning ceremony

Mark Carney will reveal the makeup of his cabinet on Friday morning, a collection of Liberal ministers who will see Canada through the next election. The swearing-in ceremony for Carney's government...

1h ago

Top Stories

Police arrest 2 men in alleged Pickering murder plot hours after Scarborough pub mass shooting

One day after a mass shooting took place inside a pub in Scarborough, Toronto police arrested and charged two men who were allegedly plotting a murder in Pickering. In court documents obtained by CityNews,...

1h ago

Ontario measles cases more than double over past two weeks; hospitalizations up

Ontario is seeing a massive surge in measles cases as an ongoing outbreak spreads in the province among mostly unvaccinated people. Public Health Ontario is reporting 372 total cases since an outbreak...

1h ago

Toronto doubling the number of speed cameras on city streets

The City of Toronto is in the process of doubling the number of speed cameras on city streets, from 75 to 150 cameras. Transportation Services Manager Barbara Gray confirmed to 680 NewsRadio that installation...

5m ago

Mark Carney set to name cabinet ministers at Friday morning ceremony

Mark Carney will reveal the makeup of his cabinet on Friday morning, a collection of Liberal ministers who will see Canada through the next election. The swearing-in ceremony for Carney's government...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:12
Toronto ferry service to no longer be run by Parks and Recreation Department

A new report on Toronto's ferry service says on busy days the route is the 4th busiest in the country. The report says the service should be run by the Fleet Management Department and not Parks and Recreation.

21h ago

1:18
Carney hoping to meet with Trump to settle trade disputes

Incoming Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said he's hoping to speak with U.S. President Donald Trump to settle ongoing trade and tariff issues. Carney made the comments while speaking to steel workers in Hamilton.
2:53
'Let's stop this': Ford pushes for trade truce with America

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is preparing for his trip to Washington to meet with key members of President Donald Trump's administration. Ford says wants to see the trade war stop before American and Canadian consumers get hurt.
1:15
‘We need to fight back’: Canada announces retaliatory tariffs against Trump

Canada’s government announced $29.8 billion in retaliatory tariffs in response to the 25 per cent steel and aluminum tariffs that U.S. President Donald Trump has leveled.
1:43
Explosion and fire guts Brampton home

A Brampton home has been gutted following a two-alarm fire that officials believe may have started with an early morning explosion. Michelle Mackey reports.
More Videos