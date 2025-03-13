Trump family fortune began in a Canadian brothel-hotel

This handout photo shows a replica of the front of the hotel and brothel that U.S. President Donald Trump's grandfather, Friedrich Trump, operated in Bennett, B.C. in the 1890s. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Parks Canada *MANDATORY CREDIT*

By Fakiha Baig, The Canadian Press

Posted March 13, 2025 3:30 am.

Last Updated March 13, 2025 5:06 am.

In one of history’s little-known ironies, the Maple Leaf country pushing back against Donald Trump’s annexation bid is also host to a tiny, remote restaurant and brothel that helped launch the U.S. president’s family fortune more than 100 years ago.

To find it, look west. Way west.

On a quiet, remote trail in British Columbia near the Yukon boundary sits a replica wooden facade of the brothel and restaurant Trump’s grandfather built at the turn of the century.

Friedrich Trump called his business in Bennett, a town that sprang up because of the Klondike Gold Rush, the Arctic Restaurant & Hotel.

Parks Canada says the replica at the Chilkoot Trail National Historic Site was constructed in 2017, and the kitchen inside is now exclusively used by government workers.

“The exterior design … was influenced by (the Arctic Restaurant & Hotel), because it is representative of numerous false-fronted buildings that existed at Bennett,” Parks Canada spokesperson Megan Hope said in an email.

The elder Trump, a German immigrant, cooked and served food inside the Arctic to Americans and Canadians heading to goldfields in the Yukon. He made enough cash to sow the seeds for the future Trump empire.

A 90-year-old Yukoner who wrote a booklet about men who became wealthy off the gold rush, including Friedrich Trump, says the replica should remind President Trump to show gratitude to Canada rather than launching a trade war and annexation bid against it.

“(Donald Trump) got the darndest history,” Pat Ellis, author of the “Financial Sourdough Starter Stories,” said in an interview from Whitehorse.

“Americans made their stink here (and) went back to the States with their money.

“Now he has a fantasy of taking over Canada. That’s gratitude, eh?” she said with a laugh.

The story of Friedrich Trump’s chapter in Canada begins in the 1880s.

The 16-year-old barber’s apprentice, whose father died young, moved to New York City from Germany to be closer to his sister.

He then moved to Seattle and began operating an eatery until a July 1897 newspaper headline caught his eye: “Gold! Gold! Gold!”

Friedrich Trump sold the eatery and headed north with thousands of other Americans and Canadians. He headed toward the Yukon River but landed just short of it, in B.C.

He and a business partner erected a canteen on the route and called it the Arctic Restaurant & Hotel. Their specialty was roadkill.

Within three years, he relocated the business with the same facade to Whitehorse, where the hotel became famous.

“He made quick money on booze, and he was a good cook,” Ellis said, adding her grandfather, a North West Mounted Police officer at the time, also drank at the Arctic.

It served more than food and drinks.

Newspaper ads at the time mentioned private suites for ladies and scales for patrons to weigh gold — if they preferred to pay for services that way.

One Yukon Sun writer moralized about the backroom goings-on: “For single men the Arctic has the best restaurant,” he wrote, “but I would not advise respectable women to go there.”

By early 1901, there were fewer gold strikes and Mounties announced plans to curb prostitution, gambling and liquor.

Friedrich Trump sold the business and returned to Germany. He eventually immigrated back across the ocean to New York City, accompanied by his wife, who was pregnant with Donald Trump’s dad.

In 1905, a huge fire wiped out most of the hotel, and Friedrich Trump died of pneumonia about 12 years later.

He left behind real estate for his son, Fred Trump, who used the money to invest.

Donald Trump took loans from his father to create his global brand, stamping hotels and towers with the Trump name in a similar, large font to the one his grandfather once used in Canada.

For Ellis, Donald Trump’s signs and hotels are a reminder of something else.

“His family’s wealth began in Canada,” she said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 13, 2025.

Fakiha Baig, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canadian ministers, Ontario premier to meet with Lutnick as tariff fight continues

WASHINGTON — Canadian officials are set to meet with the U.S. commerce secretary in Washington today — days after a dust-up with U.S. President Donald Trump that ended with Ontario pausing its surcharge...

1h ago

Mark Carney to be sworn in as Canada's 24th prime minister Friday

Mark Carney will be sworn in as Canada's 24th prime minister at a ceremony at Rideau Hall Friday after the formal resignation of Justin Trudeau. The newly elected Liberal leader is set to meet with...

11h ago

Woman pleads guilty in Toronto dog attack that left child, 9, with life-altering injuries

A woman has pled guilty to some of the charges stemming from a dog attack last year in a Toronto park that left a child with life-altering injuries. The attack happened in the morning on March 23, 2024,...

56m ago

Potential measles exposure at Pearson Airport: Toronto Public Health

Toronto Public Health (TPH) is alerting travellers about a possible measles exposure at Pearson International Airport. TPH says it is investigating a case of measles and possible public exposure on...

14h ago

Top Stories

Canadian ministers, Ontario premier to meet with Lutnick as tariff fight continues

WASHINGTON — Canadian officials are set to meet with the U.S. commerce secretary in Washington today — days after a dust-up with U.S. President Donald Trump that ended with Ontario pausing its surcharge...

1h ago

Mark Carney to be sworn in as Canada's 24th prime minister Friday

Mark Carney will be sworn in as Canada's 24th prime minister at a ceremony at Rideau Hall Friday after the formal resignation of Justin Trudeau. The newly elected Liberal leader is set to meet with...

11h ago

Woman pleads guilty in Toronto dog attack that left child, 9, with life-altering injuries

A woman has pled guilty to some of the charges stemming from a dog attack last year in a Toronto park that left a child with life-altering injuries. The attack happened in the morning on March 23, 2024,...

56m ago

Potential measles exposure at Pearson Airport: Toronto Public Health

Toronto Public Health (TPH) is alerting travellers about a possible measles exposure at Pearson International Airport. TPH says it is investigating a case of measles and possible public exposure on...

14h ago

Most Watched Today

2:12
Toronto ferry service to no longer be run by Parks and Recreation Department

A new report on Toronto's ferry service says on busy days the route is the 4th busiest in the country. The report says the service should be run by the Fleet Management Department and not Parks and Recreation.

12h ago

1:18
Carney hoping to meet with Trump to settle trade disputes

Incoming Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said he's hoping to speak with U.S. President Donald Trump to settle ongoing trade and tariff issues. Carney made the comments while speaking to steel workers in Hamilton.

19h ago

2:53
'Let's stop this': Ford pushes for trade truce with America

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is preparing for his trip to Washington to meet with key members of President Donald Trump's administration. Ford says wants to see the trade war stop before American and Canadian consumers get hurt.

19h ago

1:15
‘We need to fight back’: Canada announces retaliatory tariffs against Trump

Canada’s government announced $29.8 billion in retaliatory tariffs in response to the 25 per cent steel and aluminum tariffs that U.S. President Donald Trump has leveled.

19h ago

1:43
Explosion and fire guts Brampton home

A Brampton home has been gutted following a two-alarm fire that officials believe may have started with an early morning explosion. Michelle Mackey reports.
More Videos