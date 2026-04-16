Brampton man charged in theft of Jamaican hurricane relief supplies last December

Photo of Varinder Dhillon, who is facing theft and probation charges in connection with the theft of hurricane relief supplies that were destined for Jamaica last December. PRP/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted April 16, 2026 4:06 pm.

Last Updated April 16, 2026 4:21 pm.

A 40-year-old Brampton man is facing charges in connection with the theft of hurricane relief supplies destined for Jamaica in 2025.

Police in Peel Region say someone broke into a secured public storage facility at 3805 Nashua Drive, near Derry Road East and Goreway Drive, just after 5 a.m. on December 3, 2025.

“Using a transport truck, the suspect hitched a trailer with a shipping container and fled the area,” police said in a release on Thursday. “Within the container was thousands of dollars in relief supplies such as clothing and non-perishables, which was awaiting shipment to Jamaica to aid in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa.”

Following an investigation, police identified a suspect, and on March 11, 2026, Varinder Dhillon was taken into custody and faces 12 theft and probation-related offences, including break and enter and committing an indictable offence.

Police said Varinder is currently on probation for similar offences and has been prohibited from driving indefinitely.

Investigators say the stolen property that was destined for hurricane relief was recovered and shipped to Kingston, Jamaica, where a Category 5 storm struck the island last October, killing 45 people and displacing more than 25,000.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Oshawa aiming to expand its auto industry into defence amid General Motors layoffs

Oshawa's General Motors plant was once one of the largest in the world and one of the city's largest employers. But this year alone, 500 workers were laid off translating to approximately 1,200 layoffs...

2h ago

Canada Post beginning work to end most door-to-door mail delivery

OTTAWA — Canada Post is starting preliminary work to convert addresses that receive door-to-door mail to community mailboxes, and to phase out some post offices. The Crown corporation said in a news...

4h ago

'We feel unheard': Some Toronto residents worry rush to increase housing supply silences concerns

Community Council meetings in Toronto are becoming quite the attraction these days, says Liz McGregor, who recently attended one. "If you stand outside of just Toronto and East York Community Council...

7h ago

4 arrested after traffic stop nets 3 handguns: Toronto police

Four people, including two youths, are facing charges after Toronto police officers allegedly seized three handguns during a traffic stop in Scarborough on Wednesday. Officers were on routine patrol...

1h ago

Top Stories

Oshawa aiming to expand its auto industry into defence amid General Motors layoffs

Oshawa's General Motors plant was once one of the largest in the world and one of the city's largest employers. But this year alone, 500 workers were laid off translating to approximately 1,200 layoffs...

2h ago

Canada Post beginning work to end most door-to-door mail delivery

OTTAWA — Canada Post is starting preliminary work to convert addresses that receive door-to-door mail to community mailboxes, and to phase out some post offices. The Crown corporation said in a news...

4h ago

'We feel unheard': Some Toronto residents worry rush to increase housing supply silences concerns

Community Council meetings in Toronto are becoming quite the attraction these days, says Liz McGregor, who recently attended one. "If you stand outside of just Toronto and East York Community Council...

7h ago

4 arrested after traffic stop nets 3 handguns: Toronto police

Four people, including two youths, are facing charges after Toronto police officers allegedly seized three handguns during a traffic stop in Scarborough on Wednesday. Officers were on routine patrol...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:34
Canada-wide warrant issued for suspect in Sarnia, Ont. bar shooting

Sarnia police have issued a Canada‑wide warrant for a man accused of opening fire inside a Lambton College campus bar early Friday, killing a 20‑year‑old student and injuring two others.

5h ago

2:36
Toronto begins tunneling in the downtown core for Ontario Line

The Province of Ontario says tunnelling for the Ontario Line through downtown Toronto has officially begun as of Thursday, marking a milestone in the construction of the subway line.

7h ago

2:33
Proposed housing development in The Beaches sparks community concerns

Residents reached out to Speakers Corner about a proposed, 11-storey condo development near Woodbine Avenue and Kingston Road. Pat Taney reports

7h ago

4:33
Risk of thunderstorms in the GTA on Thursday

Foggy conditions in Toronto and the GTA on Thursday morning, with rain for most of the day and a risk thunderstorms. Stella Acquisto has your current and long-range forecast.

3h ago

2:43
More thunderstorms in store for the GTA this week

There are some more thunderstorms in the GTA ahead of potential snow early next week. Michelle Mackey has your seven-day forecast.

21h ago

More Videos