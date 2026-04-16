Brampton man charged in theft of Jamaican hurricane relief supplies last December

A 40-year-old Brampton man is facing charges in connection with the theft of hurricane relief supplies destined for Jamaica in 2025.

Police in Peel Region say someone broke into a secured public storage facility at 3805 Nashua Drive, near Derry Road East and Goreway Drive, just after 5 a.m. on December 3, 2025.

“Using a transport truck, the suspect hitched a trailer with a shipping container and fled the area,” police said in a release on Thursday. “Within the container was thousands of dollars in relief supplies such as clothing and non-perishables, which was awaiting shipment to Jamaica to aid in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa.”

Following an investigation, police identified a suspect, and on March 11, 2026, Varinder Dhillon was taken into custody and faces 12 theft and probation-related offences, including break and enter and committing an indictable offence.

Police said Varinder is currently on probation for similar offences and has been prohibited from driving indefinitely.

Investigators say the stolen property that was destined for hurricane relief was recovered and shipped to Kingston, Jamaica, where a Category 5 storm struck the island last October, killing 45 people and displacing more than 25,000.