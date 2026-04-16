4 arrested after traffic stop nets 3 handguns: Toronto police

One of three guns allegedly seized from a vehicle in Scarborough on Wednesday, April 15, 2026. Toronto Police.

By Michael Talbot

Posted April 16, 2026 5:04 pm.

Four people, including two youths, are facing charges after Toronto police officers allegedly seized three handguns during a traffic stop in Scarborough on Wednesday.

Officers were on routine patrol in the Morningside Avenue and Kingston Road area on April 15, at around 2:30 a.m., when they began investigating a vehicle under the Cannabis Act.

During a subsequent search of the vehicle, which was occupied by four people, police said they located three guns.

Hareni Ranjeth, 18, of Markham, and Stephen Prakash Consala, 23, of Toronto, were arrested and charged with a variety of firearm offences, as well as possession of the proceeds of crime.

Two youths, aged 15 and 16, face the same charges but can’t be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The charges have not yet been tested in court.

One of three guns allegedly seized from a vehicle in Scarborough on Wednesday, April 15, 2026. TPS/HO
One of three guns allegedly seized from a vehicle in Scarborough on Wednesday, April 15, 2026. TPS/HO

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