Woman, 29, killed in Scugog collision

A Durham Regional Police Service shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg

By Meredith Bond

Posted March 14, 2025 2:52 pm.

Last Updated March 14, 2025 2:53 pm.

A 29-year-old woman has died after a collision in Scugog Thursday afternoon that left two others injured.

Durham police were called to Lake Ridge Road near Scugog Line 14 for reports of a head-on collision involving two vehicles.

It’s alleged a Hyundai Venue was travelling southbound on Lake Ridge when it crossed the centre line and struck a northbound Hyundai Elantra.

The female passenger in the Elantra was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead. The drivers of both vehicles were taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The roads were closed for several hours while evidence was collected and the collision is still under investigation.

