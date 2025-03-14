Woman, 29, killed in Scugog collision
Posted March 14, 2025 2:52 pm.
Last Updated March 14, 2025 2:53 pm.
A 29-year-old woman has died after a collision in Scugog Thursday afternoon that left two others injured.
Durham police were called to Lake Ridge Road near Scugog Line 14 for reports of a head-on collision involving two vehicles.
It’s alleged a Hyundai Venue was travelling southbound on Lake Ridge when it crossed the centre line and struck a northbound Hyundai Elantra.
The female passenger in the Elantra was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead. The drivers of both vehicles were taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
The roads were closed for several hours while evidence was collected and the collision is still under investigation.