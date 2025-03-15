‘It is putting us at risk’: Chair of East Coast Music Awards says boycott may hurt event

A boycott of the East Coast Music Awards by some of its nominees could put the event’s future at risk, says one of the organization’s top leaders.

Board chairperson Michelle Eagles told The Canadian Press that recent turmoil over the association’s direction has leadership working to mend ties with members while also preparing for this year’s awards and conference in May.

Eagles says she’s hopeful that over the coming few weeks, the East Coast Music Association can show it’s working to “make space for every voice” in its membership, which is comprised of musicians and industry players.

The ECMA has endured months of scrutiny that spilled into the public conversation last fall when a petition was launched by founding director Sheri Jones, which alleged new CEO Blanche Israel was making pivotal decisions without the board’s approval.

Her petition garnered more than 600 signatures and triggered the board of directors to react. Israel was ousted from her role in January, which led some ECMA members to object, saying Israel had meaningfully moved the needle on much-needed diversity and inclusivity.

Weeks later, several musicians withdrew their ECMA nominations in protest, including top contender Jeremy Dutcher who said he stood in solidarity with those calling for more clarity on the direction of the ECMA.

Eagles says she understands the frustration, noting that a total of six nominees pulled out of this year’s awards as of Friday. She was unable to confirm how many backed out of the ECMA’s annual showcase event, which highlights East Coast talent.

“I’ll be blunt — it is putting us at risk right now for our future,” Eagles said Friday in a phone interview from St. John’s, N.L.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 15, 2025.

David Friend, The Canadian Press