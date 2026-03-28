Fire crews battle stubborn 2-alarm blaze in Etobicoke

Fire crews battle a two-alarm house fire in Etobicoke on March 28, 2026. CITYNEWS/Ricardo Alfonso

By John Marchesan

Posted March 28, 2026 10:44 pm.

Last Updated March 29, 2026 12:33 am.

Toronto Fire battled a two-alarm blaze at a two-storey home in Etobicoke late Saturday night.

Fire crews were called to a home on St. George’s Road in the Dundas Street West and Royal York Road area just after 10 p.m., and were immediately met by heavy smoke and flames coming from the home.

“We had flames showing from the second floor and the roof areas,” said Platoon Chief Steven Buckingham. “Crews initially did an aggressive interior attack and noticed that the floor was compromised on the second floor, and we had a heavy amount of fire in the attic and it was self-venting through the roof, so we adopted a defensive attack.”

“There’s a partial collapse of the roof but the structure itself is still very sound,” said Buckingham.

Fire officials say the occupants of the home managed to self-evacuate before they arrived and were assessed on the scene by paramedics, but no further injuries were reported.

Toronto police say neighbouring homes were evacuated as firefighters attempted to bring the blaze under control.

The main body of the blaze was knocked down, but crews remained on the scene to fight any local hotspots and flare-ups.

The origin and cause of the blaze is yet to be determined.

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