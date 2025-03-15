Quebec company hopes its plan to sell bananas, other exotic produce bears fruit

A bunch of bananas are seen growing at Éco Verdure, a family owned nursery specializing in exotic fruits and bananas in St-Eustache, Que., on Monday, March 10, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By Pierre Saint-Arnaud, The Canadian Press

Posted March 15, 2025 6:00 am.

Last Updated March 15, 2025 7:22 am.

SAINT-EUSTACHE, Que. — Thick, humid air envelopes Myriam Claude’s banana tree, which bears a beautiful cluster of fruit, not yet ripe. Beside it are several trees blossoming with flowers, citrus fruit, and tiny pomegranates waiting to explode with flavour.

But Claude’s bounty isn’t in the tropics. It’s in an 8,750-square-foot greenhouse northwest of Montreal, in the dead of a Quebec winter. Claude is making a big bet that her family’s greenhouse, once dedicated to growing plants, will be able to produce more than 100,000 bananas per harvest, along with other exotic fruit.

“Three years ago, when I said to my father, ‘Dad, let’s try this,’ I didn’t even believe it would work; it was experimental,” she says of her fledgling project at the nursery — Éco-Verdure — in St-Eustache, Que.

“But I thought, why not?” says Claude, daughter of Jacques Claude, who founded the family business. So she set about proving to her father that her idea wasn’t so far-fetched.

“When I planted the banana trees, as soon as they produced bananas after six months — the first flower appeared as soon as I planted it — (my father) understood that it worked, and that he had to focus on it,” Claude says.

With just two banana trees, she grew six bunches each with 250 bananas and quickly sold them all — that’s 1,500 bananas in two months. Claude plans to have at least 100 to 150 plants, each with three bunches.

“There will be a lot of bananas,” Myriam Claude says with a smile. With those kinds of numbers, she says her family could end up producing between 75,000 and 110,000 bananas per harvest.

Bananas might seem like an odd choice given they are one of the cheaper fruits on store shelves. A bunch of six of Myriam Claude’s bananas sell for $5; she says most people just buy them green and let them ripen at home.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the provincial government encouraged locally produced food amid supply chain issues and shortages. But what’s driving Myriam Claude’s sales goes beyond the idea of promoting and purchasing local — there’s a genuine desire to buy them.

Jacques Claude, the family patriarch, says his bananas aren’t like the ones in the stores — and they taste quite good. “First of all, they have much more flavour, and they’re richer,” he says. “You eat one and you don’t want to eat another because you’re full.”

Myriam Claude says imported bananas are filled with preservatives that allow them to reach Canada in edible condition. “I feel like they taste like Styrofoam,” she says.

But the Claude family plans to produce more than just bananas: they want to grow lemons, limes, oranges, tangerines, papayas and pomegranates. Myriam Claude, meanwhile, is experimenting with other fruits — pineapple, passion fruit, guava, kumquat, figs and mango.

Even the humble yellow banana isn’t enough. “We have special bananas coming: turquoise-blue bananas, pink bananas, red bananas, ones as big as squashes.”

“That’s why I want to do exotic fruits because no one else does them. I don’t want to do what others do; it’s too easy,” Myriam Claude says.

Her ideas don’t end with exotic fruits. She says she hopes to grow pawpaw, a forgotten fruit that grows in the eastern United States and southern Ontario.

“We’re going to start growing it in the fields here, the tree matures after four years,” she says. “It’s an exotic and rustic fruit whose flavour is a mix of banana, mango, and kiwi.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 15, 2025.

Pierre Saint-Arnaud, The Canadian Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

King Charles signalling support for Canada as Trump talks annexation: royal watchers

A maple tree, a red dress and a ceremonial sword may seem like cold comfort for Canadians hoping to hear their head of state defend them against U.S. President Donald Trump’s repeated pitches to annex...

1h ago

Hudson's Bay to start liquidating stores as early as next week

The death knell is ringing for Canada’s oldest company. Hudson’s Bay announced late Friday evening that unless it finds a more viable path forward, it will begin liquidating its entire business...

9h ago

Newspapers across Canada react to Mark Carney’s appointment as prime minister

Former central banker Mark Carney was sworn-in as Canada’s 24th prime minister in a ceremony at Rideau Hall on Friday after taking the reins from Justin Trudeau as the new leader of the federal Liberal...

4m ago

Toronto, GTA under special weather statement ahead of rain and strong winds

A special weather statement is in effect for Toronto and southern Ontario ahead of a wet and windy weekend. Environment Canada says rain and strong winds are possible on Sunday, with accumulations of...

14h ago

Top Stories

King Charles signalling support for Canada as Trump talks annexation: royal watchers

A maple tree, a red dress and a ceremonial sword may seem like cold comfort for Canadians hoping to hear their head of state defend them against U.S. President Donald Trump’s repeated pitches to annex...

1h ago

Hudson's Bay to start liquidating stores as early as next week

The death knell is ringing for Canada’s oldest company. Hudson’s Bay announced late Friday evening that unless it finds a more viable path forward, it will begin liquidating its entire business...

9h ago

Newspapers across Canada react to Mark Carney’s appointment as prime minister

Former central banker Mark Carney was sworn-in as Canada’s 24th prime minister in a ceremony at Rideau Hall on Friday after taking the reins from Justin Trudeau as the new leader of the federal Liberal...

4m ago

Toronto, GTA under special weather statement ahead of rain and strong winds

A special weather statement is in effect for Toronto and southern Ontario ahead of a wet and windy weekend. Environment Canada says rain and strong winds are possible on Sunday, with accumulations of...

14h ago

Most Watched Today

2:50
Residents concerned over growing encampment

St. James Park is a big green space right in the middle of the downtown core, where families gather, people walk their dogs. It has also become the site of a growing encampment that includes tents and tiny homes. Residents are voicing concerns

14h ago

1:58
Wet and windy but mild this weekend

Special weather statements are in place across the GTA as rain and strong winds are possible this weekend.

10h ago

2:29
Paused programs leave students and educators questioning future

Assaulted Women's and Children's Counsellor Advocate program at George Brown College has been paused for the 2025 fall term leaving dozens of students and educators left with questions about what that will mean for the programs future.

15h ago

6:30
Mark Carney sworn in as Prime Minister

Canada's 24th Prime Minister and cabinet have been sworn in. Glen McGregor talks about the new, smaller cabinet as well as Mark Carney's priorities moving forward.

16h ago

2:46
Local breweries warn Trump's tariffs on aluminum could spike beer costs

Local Breweries are bracing for the impact that Trump's aluminium tariffs could have on their bottom line. As Jazan Grewal reports, increased production costs could lead to higher beer prices for consumers.
More Videos