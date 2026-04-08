80 firefighters battle 3-alarm industrial fire in Etobicoke

Toronto Fire says multiple aerials, more than a dozen fire trucks and 80 firefighters are working to extinguish a three-alarm blaze in Etobicoke.

Toronto Fire Services (TFS) were called to an industrial building on Shorncliffe Road between Newbridge Road and North Queen Street.

Fire crews say an excavator is also on fire inside the facility.

No injuries were reported, according to TFS.

The scene at an industrial fire in Etobicoke. (Bertram Dandy/CITYNEWS)

The cause of the fire is unknown.