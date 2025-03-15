Toronto launches first pothole repair blitz of the year

The shovels were out Saturday morning on Rosemount Avenue near Dufferin Street and St. Clair Avenue, as crews scooped, raked, tamped and smoothed out the asphalt into cracked spaces on the road.

“Fixing a pothole is such a small thing maybe, but it is a huge thing when you consider safety for people who are walking, cycling, whatever mobility device or driving,” said city councillor Alejandra Bravo.

In Toronto’s first 24-hour pothole repair blitz of the year, approximately 235 staff worked 12-hour shifts from 6:30 p.m. Friday to 6:30 p.m. Saturday to repair as many of the road hazards as they could across the city.

“We have 73 crews out there today, normally on a pothole blitz, we have about 50 crews,” said Barbara Gray, City of Toronto General Manager of Transportation Services.

Last March, over 70,000 potholes were filled, but officials said last year was not the norm.

“Last year was a bit of an anomaly, a bit of an outlier, because we had such mild weather last winter, we were doing pothole blitzes like this one in January,” said Gray.

So far this year, the city has fixed nearly 57,000 potholes, which is higher than average for the same period over the past four years. Over 22,000 were filled this month alone. Some local drivers on the road have said it hasn’t been a smooth ride.

“It’s been pretty bad to be honest. I hit a pothole every 10, 15 minutes,” one driver tells CityNews.

“I actually blew a tire and broke a rim, cost me $700 on Dufferin by Sheppard,” said another driver.

Those on two wheels have voiced their concerns as well. There are city staff specifically dedicated to addressing potholes in bike lanes.

“Sometimes you just end up in a pothole and there are cars actually driving very fast on your left side. It’s dangerous,” said one cyclist.

City officials say a really cold winter, plus patches of warm weather, equals the perfect recipe for a pothole.

“What happens is the cold, cold temperatures cause the snow and the ice and then when it melts a little bit, the water gets into the road and then when it freezes again, it creates that pressure, and then it pops a pothole,” said Gray.

Potholes posing a safety hazard on an expressway or arterial road are filled within 24 hours, while non-emergency pothole repairs on the same types of roads are addressed within four days.

Toronto City Council’s approved budget for its 2025 pothole repair program is approximately $5.5 million.

Outside of repair blitzes, city crews say they try to ensure that repairs are also prioritized in historically underserved communities.

Residents are encouraged to report potholes by calling 311, and via the 311 Toronto mobile app or online.