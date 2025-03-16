SIU investigating ‘interaction’ involving stabbing suspect and Hamilton police

The province’s police watchdog has been called in to investigate after a suspect “interaction” with police in Hamilton.

The Special Investigations Unit says Hamilton police were called to an apartment building in the Hunter Street East and Spring Street area around 4 p.m. Sunday for reports of an assault.

“Soon after officers entered an apartment unit, they located a man armed with an edged weapon,” the SIU said in a statement.

“An interaction ensued, and at least one officer discharged their firearm. The man was struck.”

The SIU says the man was taken to the hospital for treatment.

In a post on social media, Hamilton police said they found a man suffering from a stab wound in the apartment who was later pronounced dead.

Hamilton police say they are investigating the stabbing incident as a homicide, while the SIU will examine the shooting incident involving police and the suspect.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of police officials that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.