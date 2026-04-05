Man in custody after woman injured in early morning stabbing in Toronto

A man is in custody, and a woman has been taken to the hospital following an early morning stabbing.

Toronto police were called to a home in the Ossington Avenue and Harbord Street area just after 6 a.m. Sunday.

When they arrived, they found a woman in her 20s suffering from injuries “consistent with being slashed with an edged weapon.” She was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries

Investigators say a man in his 50s was arrested at the scene and also taken to the hospital for treatment of a separate medical issue.

Police tell CityNews the two are known to each other, but would not specify the nature of their relationship.