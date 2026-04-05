Man in custody after woman injured in early morning stabbing in Toronto
Posted April 5, 2026 7:23 am.
Last Updated April 5, 2026 7:51 am.
A man is in custody, and a woman has been taken to the hospital following an early morning stabbing.
Toronto police were called to a home in the Ossington Avenue and Harbord Street area just after 6 a.m. Sunday.
When they arrived, they found a woman in her 20s suffering from injuries “consistent with being slashed with an edged weapon.” She was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries
Investigators say a man in his 50s was arrested at the scene and also taken to the hospital for treatment of a separate medical issue.
Police tell CityNews the two are known to each other, but would not specify the nature of their relationship.