Hudson’s Bay creditor protection case returns to court

A Hudson's Bay department store is shown at Sherway Gardens in Toronto on Thursday, March 9, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press

Posted March 17, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated March 17, 2025 5:04 am.

TORONTO — Hudson’s Bay is set to be back in court Monday morning where it will seek approval to begin liquidating its entire business, putting more than 9,000 jobs at risk.

The department store holding the title of Canada’s oldest company says it has been forced toward a full liquidation because “exhaustive” efforts haven’t turned up the financing it needs to keep at least some of its empire alive.

Given the company’s financial situation, it wants to conclude the liquidation process by June 15.

But it says it remains optimistic that it can drum up capital and find a solution with key stakeholders, particularly its landlord partners, to avoid a full shutdown.

In an application to the Ontario Superior Court of Justice, Hudson’s Bay said it was struggling because of subdued consumer spending, trade tensions between the U.S. and Canada, and post-pandemic drops in downtown store traffic.

The retailer owns 80 Hudson’s Bay locations as well as three Saks Fifth Avenue stores and 13 Saks Off 5th locations in Canada, through a licensing agreement.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 17, 2025.

Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press

Top Stories

SIU investigating 'interaction' involving stabbing suspect and Hamilton police

The province's police watchdog has been called in to investigate after a suspect "interaction" with police in Hamilton. The Special Investigations Unit says Hamilton police were called to an apartment...

10h ago

'We need to put our country first:' Mixed reactions to Mississauga's American flag move

Mixed reactions to Mississauga Mayor Carolyn Parrish's decision to remove American flags from local sports arenas and locations along Lake Ontario as part of a response to a trade war sparked by U.S. President...

10h ago

Fare inspections begin on TTC buses today. What you need to know

Transit riders can expect to see fare inspectors on TTC buses starting today. The TTC said that as of March 17, customers could be asked to provide proof of payment as the transit network aims to crack...

1h ago

Serial home invasion suspect arrested after leaving threatening notes, police say

A Toronto man is facing multiple charges in connection with a series of menacing home invasions that were reported in the Riverdale area earlier this month. According to investigators, 30-year-old Eian...

14h ago

