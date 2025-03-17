Court finds stabbing at University of Waterloo was not terrorism but a hate crime

Members of the Waterloo Regional Police investigate a stabbing at the University of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Ont., on June 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn The Canadian Press

An Ontario court has found that an attack at a University of Waterloo gender studies class nearly two years ago was not terrorism but constituted a “particularly grave” hate crime.

The judge sentencing Geovanny Villalba-Aleman says that hatred was “the primary motivation” for the June 2023 stabbing, which is a significant aggravating factor.

Villalba-Aleman, an international student who came to Canada from Ecuador in 2018, initially faced 11 charges in the case.

Geovanny Villalba-Aleman pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated assault, one count of assault with a weapon and one count of assault causing bodily harm last June, roughly a year after the attack. Photo: CityNews.

An agreed statement of facts previously read in court said Villalba-Aleman told police he carried out the attack because he believed post-secondary institutions were “forcing ideology” on people.

It said he told police he went into the gender studies class because of the subject matter being taught and specifically targeted the professor.

A 38-year-old female professor, a 20-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man – both students, were stabbed inside a classroom at the university’s Hagey Hall on June 28, 2023. All three were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The University of Waterloo professor later said the incident left her in a state of perpetual vigilance while teaching and stoked fears that others may be inspired to commit similar acts of violence on campus.

Police said there were roughly 40 students inside the classroom when the stabbings took place.

One student tripped while trying to run away and was repeatedly stabbed in the back, while another was slashed on the arm and hand, court heard during the trial. Villalba-Aleman attempted to stab another student, but she escaped without injury.

With files from The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Dina Pugliese returns to Breakfast Television as co-host alongside Tim Bolen

Breakfast Television announced on Monday that Tim Bolen and Dina Pugliese would be the new co-hosts of the morning show. Pugliese is a familiar face after becoming the co-host of Breakfast Television...

3h ago

Fare inspections begin on TTC buses today. What you need to know

Transit riders can expect to see fare inspectors on TTC buses starting today. The TTC said that as of March 17, customers could be asked to provide proof of payment as the transit network aims to crack...

8h ago

Carney’s move to kill carbon price now official but debate over it not dead

Prime Minister Mark Carney's move Friday to end the consumer carbon price has done little to put the long-standing political battle to rest. Rather, Carney's theatrical document signing led to another...

5h ago

McMaster University's inhaled COVID-19 vaccine begins phase-2 human trials

Researchers at McMaster University have developed a home-grown COVID-19 vaccine with no need for needles. The mucosal vaccine is administered directly to the lungs by inhaling it, rather than injecting....

1h ago

