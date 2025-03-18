Judge rules DOGE’s USAID dismantling likely violates the Constitution

People rally on 14th St NW in support of fired USAID workers during a protest, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, by the USAID headquarters in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

By Lindsay Whitehurst, The Associated Press

Posted March 18, 2025 3:22 pm.

Last Updated March 18, 2025 3:38 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge ruled Tuesday that the dismantling of the U.S. Agency for International Development likely violated the Constitution and blocked billionaire Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency from further cuts.

U.S. District Judge Theodore Chuang in Maryland ordered the Trump administration to restore email and computer access to all employees of USAID, including those who were placed on administrative leave.

The lawsuit singled out Musk as a defendant covered by the preliminary injunction. Lawyers for USAID employees and contractors had requested the order.

Lindsay Whitehurst, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ford says Canada will seek 'exemptions' from Trump's plan for global tariff

U.S. President Donald Trump is about to slap a tariff on the whole world, then pick and choose who will get relief in the form of exemptions. That's what Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he learned during...

57m ago

Carney announces plans to boost Canada's military footprint in the Arctic

Prime Minister Mark Carney said Tuesday that Ottawa will expand the Canadian Armed Forces’ presence in the Arctic and turn to Australia's over-the-horizon radar tech to monitor threats from adversaries...

2h ago

Trump and Putin agree to an immediate ceasefire for energy and infrastructure in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed during a lengthy call Tuesday to an immediate pause in strikes against energy and infrastructure targets in the Ukraine...

22m ago

Community support worker charged with allegedly defrauding victim out of over $10K in York Region

A community support worker in York Region has been charged with allegedly defrauding a victim out of over $10,000. York police say they were contacted by a family member of the victim on Nov. 24, 2023....

9m ago

Top Stories

Ford says Canada will seek 'exemptions' from Trump's plan for global tariff

U.S. President Donald Trump is about to slap a tariff on the whole world, then pick and choose who will get relief in the form of exemptions. That's what Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he learned during...

57m ago

Carney announces plans to boost Canada's military footprint in the Arctic

Prime Minister Mark Carney said Tuesday that Ottawa will expand the Canadian Armed Forces’ presence in the Arctic and turn to Australia's over-the-horizon radar tech to monitor threats from adversaries...

2h ago

Trump and Putin agree to an immediate ceasefire for energy and infrastructure in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed during a lengthy call Tuesday to an immediate pause in strikes against energy and infrastructure targets in the Ukraine...

22m ago

Community support worker charged with allegedly defrauding victim out of over $10K in York Region

A community support worker in York Region has been charged with allegedly defrauding a victim out of over $10,000. York police say they were contacted by a family member of the victim on Nov. 24, 2023....

9m ago

Most Watched Today

0:40
Protestors crowd Queen's Park in fight to prevent removal of bike lanes

Protesters in Toronto are calling on an engineering firm to cancel its contract with the Ontario government to help remove some city bike lanes, alleging the removal will endanger cyclists and worsen the climate crisis.

1h ago

2:43
Fare inspection begins on TTC buses

The TTC is expanding its inspection network to tackle buses — a service they say gets hit hard by fare evasion. Afua Baah reports.

20h ago

2:32
Warm-up mid week before temperatures drop on the weekend in the GTA

It'll be warming up midweek in the GTA but it won't stick around with weather and cooler temperatures expected for the weekend. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

20h ago

2:51
Relief at the pumps coming as Carney scraps consumer carbon tax

Canadians can expect to pay less for gas on April 1st as Mark Carney scraps the consumer carbon tax. But as Brandon Choghri explains, experts believe the relief at the pumps is only temporary.

20h ago

2:18
Toronto's mayor with a message for Trump regarding trade war

Olivia Chow was a guest on CNN Monday and appealed directly to the U.S. President on using tariffs to level what he considers an unfair playing field with foreign trade partners.
More Videos