Liberals lagging well behind other parties on nominating candidates as election looms

Mark Carney, leader of the Liberal Party of Canada, speaks after being named the winner at the Liberal leadership event in Ottawa on Sunday, March 9, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press

Posted March 18, 2025 4:22 pm.

Last Updated March 18, 2025 4:38 pm.

OTTAWA — With a federal election call expected any day now, the Liberal party is trailing well behind its rivals on nominating candidates.

The Conservatives have nominated 275 candidates out of 343 ridings, the NDP has 217 candidates and the Green Party has 208 — but the Liberal party has so far nominated just 185 candidates.

The Bloc Québécois, which only runs candidates in Quebec, has 42 announced candidates and 11 confirmed by nomination and says it plans to have a complete slate of 78 candidates when the election is called.

Prime Minister Mark Carney is widely expected to trigger an early election in the coming weeks or days.

The Liberal party has enjoyed a sharp rebound in the polls in recent months, driven by U.S. President Donald Trump’s frequent threats against Canada’s economy and sovereignty and Justin Trudeau’s dramatic exit from federal politics.

Carney is just days into the job after winning the Liberal leadership in a landslide a little more than a week ago and being sworn into office on Friday.

Anne McGrath, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh’s principal secretary, says the party is ready for an election and will have a full slate of candidates in “every riding from coast to coast to coast.”

In 2021, the party had 201 candidates when the campaign began.

— With files from Kyle Duggan

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ford says Canada will seek 'exemptions' from Trump's plan for global tariff

U.S. President Donald Trump is about to slap a tariff on the whole world, then pick and choose who will get relief in the form of exemptions. That's what Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he learned during...

2h ago

Carney announces plans to boost Canada's military footprint in the Arctic

IQALUIT — Prime Minister Mark Carney said Tuesday that Ottawa will expand the Canadian Armed Forces’ presence in the Arctic and turn to Australia's over-the-horizon radar tech to monitor threats from...

25m ago

Trump and Putin agree to an immediate ceasefire for energy and infrastructure in Ukraine conflict

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed during a lengthy call Tuesday to an immediate pause in strikes against energy and infrastructure targets in the Ukraine...

39m ago

Community support worker charged with allegedly defrauding victim out of over $10K in York Region

A community support worker in York Region has been charged with allegedly defrauding a victim out of over $10,000. York police say they were contacted by a family member of the victim on Nov. 24, 2023....

1h ago

Top Stories

Ford says Canada will seek 'exemptions' from Trump's plan for global tariff

U.S. President Donald Trump is about to slap a tariff on the whole world, then pick and choose who will get relief in the form of exemptions. That's what Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he learned during...

2h ago

Carney announces plans to boost Canada's military footprint in the Arctic

IQALUIT — Prime Minister Mark Carney said Tuesday that Ottawa will expand the Canadian Armed Forces’ presence in the Arctic and turn to Australia's over-the-horizon radar tech to monitor threats from...

25m ago

Trump and Putin agree to an immediate ceasefire for energy and infrastructure in Ukraine conflict

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed during a lengthy call Tuesday to an immediate pause in strikes against energy and infrastructure targets in the Ukraine...

39m ago

Community support worker charged with allegedly defrauding victim out of over $10K in York Region

A community support worker in York Region has been charged with allegedly defrauding a victim out of over $10,000. York police say they were contacted by a family member of the victim on Nov. 24, 2023....

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:40
Protestors crowd Queen's Park in fight to prevent removal of bike lanes

Protesters in Toronto are calling on an engineering firm to cancel its contract with the Ontario government to help remove some city bike lanes, alleging the removal will endanger cyclists and worsen the climate crisis.

2h ago

2:43
Fare inspection begins on TTC buses

The TTC is expanding its inspection network to tackle buses — a service they say gets hit hard by fare evasion. Afua Baah reports.

21h ago

2:32
Warm-up mid week before temperatures drop on the weekend in the GTA

It'll be warming up midweek in the GTA but it won't stick around with weather and cooler temperatures expected for the weekend. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

22h ago

2:51
Relief at the pumps coming as Carney scraps consumer carbon tax

Canadians can expect to pay less for gas on April 1st as Mark Carney scraps the consumer carbon tax. But as Brandon Choghri explains, experts believe the relief at the pumps is only temporary.

22h ago

2:18
Toronto's mayor with a message for Trump regarding trade war

Olivia Chow was a guest on CNN Monday and appealed directly to the U.S. President on using tariffs to level what he considers an unfair playing field with foreign trade partners.
More Videos