The Big Story

Examining Taylor Swift as an historical figure

Taylor Swift performs during the opening show of the Toronto dates for The Eras Tour on Nov. 14, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted March 18, 2025 7:16 am.

In today’s The Big Story podcast, imagine being so famous that there are university courses studying your every move.

Taylor Swift will be the subject of course being taught at Brock University this spring – by associate professor of history Elizabeth Vlossak.

Host Kris McCusker examines how the course was created – what it’s all about – and why it’s more relevant than you might think.

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify.
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Brampton man suing police after sex assault, exploitation charges stayed

A former principal of a private school in Brampton is suing a Peel Regional Police officer and the police force after sexual assault and exploitation charges against him were stayed in September.  Sanjiv...

11h ago

Israeli strikes across Gaza kill more than 400 Palestinians and shatter ceasefire with Hamas

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israel launched airstrikes across the Gaza Strip early Tuesday, killing at least 404 Palestinians, including women and children, according to hospital...

8m ago

Mayor Chow tells Trump to 'stop this nonsense' on CNN as Toronto unveils tariff response plan

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow took a page out Premier Doug Ford's book on Monday, appearing on U.S. network television in red blazer to argue that a trade war amongst allies is a no-win situation for either...

16h ago

February inflation data set to show end of federal tax holiday

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada is set to release inflation figures for February today. Most economists expect inflation picked up as the federal government's temporary tax break on a number of household...

2h ago

Top Stories

Brampton man suing police after sex assault, exploitation charges stayed

A former principal of a private school in Brampton is suing a Peel Regional Police officer and the police force after sexual assault and exploitation charges against him were stayed in September.  Sanjiv...

11h ago

Israeli strikes across Gaza kill more than 400 Palestinians and shatter ceasefire with Hamas

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israel launched airstrikes across the Gaza Strip early Tuesday, killing at least 404 Palestinians, including women and children, according to hospital...

8m ago

Mayor Chow tells Trump to 'stop this nonsense' on CNN as Toronto unveils tariff response plan

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow took a page out Premier Doug Ford's book on Monday, appearing on U.S. network television in red blazer to argue that a trade war amongst allies is a no-win situation for either...

16h ago

February inflation data set to show end of federal tax holiday

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada is set to release inflation figures for February today. Most economists expect inflation picked up as the federal government's temporary tax break on a number of household...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:43
Fare inspection begins on TTC buses

The TTC is expanding its inspection network to tackle buses — a service they say gets hit hard by fare evasion. Afua Baah reports.

12h ago

2:32
Warm-up mid week before temperatures drop on the weekend in the GTA

It'll be warming up midweek in the GTA but it won't stick around with weather and cooler temperatures expected for the weekend. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

13h ago

2:18
Toronto's mayor with a message for Trump regarding trade war

Olivia Chow was a guest on CNN Monday and appealed directly to the U.S. President on using tariffs to level what he considers an unfair playing field with foreign trade partners.

16h ago

6:00
Catching up with new BT hosts Dina Pugliese and Tim Bolen

Devo Brown and Melanie Ng are joined by Breakfast Television's new hosts Tim Bolen and Dina Pugliese.

21h ago

6:14
Breakfast Television announces new hosts

Breakfast Television announced Monday that Tim Bolen and Dina Pugliese are the new hosts of the morning show.

21h ago

More Videos