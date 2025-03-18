The Big Story
Examining Taylor Swift as an historical figure
Posted March 18, 2025 7:16 am.
In today’s The Big Story podcast, imagine being so famous that there are university courses studying your every move.
Taylor Swift will be the subject of course being taught at Brock University this spring – by associate professor of history Elizabeth Vlossak.
Host Kris McCusker examines how the course was created – what it’s all about – and why it’s more relevant than you might think.You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify.