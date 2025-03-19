Ford set to name cabinet after winning third majority mandate

Doug Ford speaks to supporters after he was re-elected as the Premier of Ontario in Toronto on Feb. 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Laura Proctor

By The Canadian Press and News Staff

Posted March 19, 2025 7:18 am.

Last Updated March 19, 2025 7:42 am.

Doug Ford is set to name his new cabinet Wednesday, three weeks after winning a third Consecutive majority government.

Lt.-Gov. Edith Dumont will swear in the premier and his executive council in a ceremony at the Royal Ontario Museum, which is scheduled to start at 2 p.m.

Ford did not give any hints Tuesday as to whether he would keep a lot of his previous ministers in their posts or if he was looking at a major shake up.

“I have to make sure I put the proper cabinet ministers in, based on the mandate we received from the people that I am very grateful, and we’re just going to continue moving forward with the infrastructure projects and everything else,” he said.

But Ford said that he still plans on directly dealing with the tariff threats from the United States, suggesting he may not create a new ministerial portfolio focused on that.

Ford and the PCs were elected to 80 seats across the province in the snap election, three less than his 2022 win, and the Ontario NDP were elected the Official Opposition on Feb. 27.

Ford has been increasing the size of his cabinet since he was first elected in 2018 and his last cabinet grew in August to 37 people after he brought new associate ministers on board.

He said earlier this month that he didn’t intend on trimming the size of his cabinet.

“We’re going to sit down, review everything, but I’ll tell you one thing, these people here, they’re still in cabinet,” Ford said at an announcement, pointing to some of the cabinet ministers who were with him.

“Are we going to switch a few things? Maybe. So let’s see what happens. I want the best players on the ice. The problem is, when you have 80 players that are all the best players, that’s the toughest decision you have to make.”

Related:

The Ontario Legislature will be called back on April 14 to begin the 44th session of Parliament. The Throne Speech, delivered by the Lieutenant Governor, will happen the next day, on April 15.

The speech will outline the government’s plans and priorities for the new session.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Spring-like temperatures continue for Toronto, GTA on what could be warmest day of 2025

Spring-like temperatures continue to be felt in Toronto and across the GTA, but it appears the best is yet to come. Toronto's daytime high could reach 18 C, easily the warmest day of the year so far....

1h ago

Arson being investigated after 2-alarm fire at luxury car dealership in Etobicoke

Toronto police say they're investigating an arson after a fire broke out at a luxury car dealership in Etobicoke overnight. Fire crews were notified of a two-alarm fire at Vehicle Direct Group, located...

updated

35m ago

1 charged, 2nd suspect wanted after rival tow truck dispute shooting in Brampton

One man has been arrested, and police are searching for a second man wanted for attempted murder following a shooting allegedly involving rival tow truck companies in Brampton. On Oct. 15, 2024, Peel...

2h ago

'Heartbreaking:' Oshawa family mourning loss of mother, 2 daughters in fire

An Oshawa man is struggling to pick up the pieces after his life was destroyed just days ago when a fire tore through his home, killing his wife and children. Josef Bresca's wife 46-year-old Vivian,...

12h ago

Top Stories

Spring-like temperatures continue for Toronto, GTA on what could be warmest day of 2025

Spring-like temperatures continue to be felt in Toronto and across the GTA, but it appears the best is yet to come. Toronto's daytime high could reach 18 C, easily the warmest day of the year so far....

1h ago

Arson being investigated after 2-alarm fire at luxury car dealership in Etobicoke

Toronto police say they're investigating an arson after a fire broke out at a luxury car dealership in Etobicoke overnight. Fire crews were notified of a two-alarm fire at Vehicle Direct Group, located...

updated

35m ago

1 charged, 2nd suspect wanted after rival tow truck dispute shooting in Brampton

One man has been arrested, and police are searching for a second man wanted for attempted murder following a shooting allegedly involving rival tow truck companies in Brampton. On Oct. 15, 2024, Peel...

2h ago

'Heartbreaking:' Oshawa family mourning loss of mother, 2 daughters in fire

An Oshawa man is struggling to pick up the pieces after his life was destroyed just days ago when a fire tore through his home, killing his wife and children. Josef Bresca's wife 46-year-old Vivian,...

12h ago

Most Watched Today

2:31
Liberty Village residents say city’s expert panel recommendations not good enough

Liberty Village residents say the city's wildlife expert panel's report and recommendations on how to deal with the ongoing coyote problem are not good enough. Dilshad Burman reports.

12h ago

2:16
Mark Carney makes Arctic defence announcement

The Prime Minister announces $420 million in spending to help the Canadian Forces maintain a year-round presence in the Arctic. But Mark Carney continues to face questions over his assets, and potential conflicts of interest.

13h ago

2:23
Oshawa family devastated after fire claims the lives of mother, two daughters

Afua Baah speaks with the brother of a man who lost his wife and two daughters nearly a week ago in a devastating house fire.

13h ago

0:40
Protestors crowd Queen's Park in fight to prevent removal of bike lanes

Protesters in Toronto are calling on an engineering firm to cancel its contract with the Ontario government to help remove some city bike lanes, alleging the removal will endanger cyclists and worsen the climate crisis.

17h ago

0:28
Evidence of overnight shooting possibly related to Toronto's tow truck war

The latest incident comes after four tow-truck related shootings in Toronto and Ajax over the span of a few days earlier this month.

19h ago

More Videos