Doug Ford and the Progressive Conservatives have won a third successive majority in Ontario.

The last time Ontario Conservatives won three straight majority governments was 54 years ago, from 1963 to 1971.

The Progressive Conservatives are leading or elected in 79 ridings, well past the 63 seats needed to form a majority but short of the 83-seat total they won in 2022.

Despite starting the election calling for an even bigger mandate, Ford ended the campaign with a slightly different tune, saying he doesn’t look at the numbers – he just wants to win.

The New Democrats were leading or elected in 25 ridings to retain Official Opposition status.

The Liberal party, under new leader Bonnie Crombie, reclaimed party status by almost doubling its seat count from the last election, leading or elected in 14 ridings. However, Crombie failed to win her seat in Mississauga East-Cooksville, losing to PC candidate Silvia Gualtieri by almost 1,500 votes with all but 10 polls reporting.

The Green Party, which had hopes of increasing its membership at Queens Park, managed to return its two ridings, including Leader Mike Schreiner.

Independent Bobbi Ann Brady appears to have been re-elected in Haldimand-Norfolk, a riding she won in 2022 to end the Progressive Conservatives’ 27-year hold.

Ford called the snap election more than a year early, positioning himself as the best person to deal with the looming threat of tariffs from U.S. President Donald Trump.

The other three major party leaders said this election was unnecessary, in part because Ford already had a large majority government with well over a year left in its mandate.

Unlike three years ago when healthcare, affordability and housing were central themes of the election campaign, Ford made the tariff threat central to his re-election, unveiling a platform that included $ 5 billion in spending to help respond to American tariffs.

In addition, he also proposed spending $10 billion to support employers through a tax deferral, up to $3 billion more in payroll and premium relief, up to $40 million for municipalities hard hit by tariffs, and up to $120 million to increase bars’ and restaurants’ wholesale alcohol discount.

However, Ford has offered little clarity on how his government would pay for the billions of dollars in promises made while warning that Ontario won’t be able to balance its budget if Trump goes ahead with threatened tariffs.

Trump plans to impose 25 per cent tariffs on all Canadian imports, with a lower 10 per cent levy on energy, starting next Tuesday.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau congratulated Ford on his win.

“At this crucial time, we must work together to defend Canadian interests, protect workers and businesses, and grow our economy. This includes making progress on the top-of-mind priorities of Ontarians and all Canadians – creating good-paying jobs, building more homes, investing in health care and affordable childcare,” he said in a statement.

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow congratulated Ford on his victory as well, adding she looks forward to working with the premier to build a “more caring, affordable and safer Toronto.”

“We will build more homes faster, feed more kids, get Toronto moving by investing in transit and tackling congestion, and protect businesses and workers from a senseless U.S. trade war,” said Chow.

Voter turnout was trending towards 40 per cent. The last provincial election saw about 44 per cent of eligible voters get out to cast a ballot.