Greenpeace must pay more than $650M in case over Dakota Access protest activities, jury finds

Greenpeace representatives talk with reporters on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, outside the Morton County Courthouse in Mandan, N.D. From left are Greenpeace USA Interim Executive Director Sushma Raman, Greenpeace USA Senior Legal Adviser Deepa Padmanabha, Greenpeace International General Counsel Kristin Casper, Greenpeace USA attorney Everett Jack Jr., Greenpeace Fund Inc. attorney Matt Kelly and Greenpeace USA Associate General Counsel Jay Meisel. (AP Photo/Jack Dura)

By Jack Dura, The Associated Press

Posted March 19, 2025 2:58 pm.

Last Updated March 19, 2025 6:40 pm.

MANDAN, N.D. (AP) — Environmental group Greenpeace must pay more than $650 million in damages for defamation and other claims brought by a pipeline company in connection with protests against the Dakota Access oil pipeline’s construction in North Dakota, a jury found Wednesday.

Dallas-based Energy Transfer and subsidiary Dakota Access had accused Netherlands-based Greenpeace International, Greenpeace USA and funding arm Greenpeace Fund Inc. of defamation, trespass, nuisance, civil conspiracy and other acts. Greenpeace USA was found liable for all counts, while the others were found liable for some. The damages owed will be spread out in different amounts over the three entities.

Greenpeace said earlier that a large award to the pipeline company would threaten to bankrupt the organization. Following the nine-person jury’s verdict, Greenpeace’s senior legal adviser said the group’s work “is never going to stop.”

“That’s the really important message today, and we’re just walking out and we’re going to get together and figure out what our next steps are,” Deepa Padmanabha said.

The organization later said it plans to appeal the decision.

Energy Transfer called the verdict a “win” for “Americans who understand the difference between the right to free speech and breaking the law.”

“While we are pleased that Greenpeace has been held accountable for their actions against us, this win is really for the people of Mandan and throughout North Dakota who had to live through the daily harassment and disruptions caused by the protesters who were funded and trained by Greenpeace,” the company said in a statement to The Associated Press.

The company previously said the lawsuit was about Greenpeace not following the law, not free speech.

In a statement, Energy Transfer attorney Trey Cox said, “This verdict clearly conveys that when this right to peacefully protest is abused in a lawless and exploitative manner, such actions will be held accountable.”

The case reaches back to protests in 2016 and 2017 against the Dakota Access oil pipeline and its Missouri River crossing upstream of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe’s reservation. For years the tribe has opposed the line as a risk to its water supply. The multistate pipeline transports about 5% of the United States’ daily oil production. It started transporting oil in mid-2017.

Cox has said Greenpeace carried out a scheme to stop the pipeline’s construction. During opening statements, he alleged Greenpeace paid outsiders to come into the area and protest, sent blockade supplies, organized or led protester trainings, and made untrue statements about the project to stop it.

Attorneys for the Greenpeace entities had said there is no evidence to the claims and that Greenpeace employees had little or no involvement in the protests and the organizations had nothing to do with Energy Transfer’s delays in construction or refinancing.

Jack Dura, The Associated Press



Top Stories

Woman dead, man critically injured after 2-alarm blaze in Flemingdon Park

A woman is dead and a man is in critical condition following a two-alarm blaze in Flemingdon Park on Wednesday afternoon. Fire crews were called to an apartment on Grenoble Drive in the Don Mills Road...

1h ago

4 Canadians executed in China, foreign affairs minister confirms

Four Canadian citizens were executed in China earlier this year, Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly confirmed Wednesday. "Canada strongly condemns China’s use of the death penalty, which is irreversible...

1h ago

Ford shuffles housing, education ministers in new cabinet that has familiar faces

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has named a new cabinet three weeks after winning a third Consecutive majority government, with many familiar faces, though he has shuffled his housing and education ministers. Lt.-Gov....

2h ago

Canada one of the 'nastiest' countries to deal with, Trump says during inflammatory Fox News appearance

When Ontario Premier Doug Ford emerged from a meeting with U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick in Washington last week, he said the "temperature has been lowered" between the two nations in the midst...

5h ago

