Here are the members of Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s new cabinet

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has named his new cabinet after his Progressive Conservatives won a third consecutive majority government.

Here’s a list of his executive council members and their portfolios:

Sylvia Jones, deputy premier and minister of health

Trevor Jones, minister of agriculture, food and agribusiness

Doug Downey, attorney general

Michael Parsa, minister of children, community and social services

Graham McGregor, minister of citizenship and multiculturalism

Nolan Quinn, minister of colleges, universities, research excellence and security

Vic Fedeli, minister of economic development, job creation and trade

Paul Calandra, minister of education

Jill Dunlop, minister of emergency preparedness and response

Stephen Lecce, minister of energy and mines

Todd McCarthy, minister of the environment, conservation and parks

Peter Bethlenfalvy, minister of finance

Greg Rickford, minister of Indigenous affairs and First Nations economic reconciliation and the minister responsible for Ring of Fire economic and community partnerships

Kinga Surma, minister of infrastructure

David Piccini, minister of labour, immigration, training and skills development

Natalia Kusendova-Bashta, minister of long-term care

Rob Flack, minister of municipal affairs and housing

Mike Harris, minister of natural resources

George Pirie, minister of northern economic development and growth

Stephen Crawford, minister of public and business service delivery and procurement

Andrea Khanjin, minister of red tape reduction

Lisa Thompson, minister of rural affairs

Raymond Cho, minister of seniors and accessibility

Michael Kerzner, solicitor general

Neil Lumsden, minister of sport

Stan Cho, minister of tourism, culture and gaming

Prabmeet Sarkaria, minister of transportation

Caroline Mulroney, president of the Treasury Board and minister of francophone affairs

Michael Tibollo, associate attorney general, as part of the Ministry of the Attorney General

Zee Hamid, associate minister of auto theft and bail reform, as part of the Ministry of the Solicitor General

Sam Oosterhoff, associate minister of energy-intensive industries, as part of the Ministry of Energy and Mines

Kevin Holland, associate minister of forestry and forest products, as part of the Ministry of Natural Resources

Graydon Smith, associate minister of municipal affairs and housing, as part of the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing

Vijay Thanigasalam, associate minister of mental health and addictions, as part of the Ministry of Health

Nina Tangri, associate minister of small business, as part of the Ministry of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade

Charmaine Williams, associate minister of women’s social and economic opportunity, as part of the Ministry of Children, Community and Social Services