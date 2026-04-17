A late‑night crash involving a high‑end sports car sent two people to the hospital and led to an impaired driving arrest near Casa Loma.

Emergency crews were called to Spadina Road and Austin Terrace near Davenport Road at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, after a McLaren crashed into a bike rack in the area. Toronto paramedics told CityNews that a man and a woman were transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Two McLarens were seen at the scene, though only one was involved in the crash. The second appeared undamaged.

Police confirmed with 680 NewsRadio that they arrested the driver of the crashed McLaren for impaired driving. No additional details about charges or the ages of those involved have been released.

“The cause of the collision is still under investigation,” police said.

The scene has since been cleared, and the intersection reopened to traffic.