The Toronto Maple Leafs are reportedly hoping to get a legend back in the fold.

The organization is expected to meet with long-time centre Mats Sundin as soon as Friday to discuss a front office role, according to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman.

“It’s not for general manager,” Friedman said in the latest installment of 32 Thoughts: The Podcast. “I don’t want to get caught up in titles here… I don’t know. He’s meeting with them, and I believe he’s going to be meeting with ownership.”

Toronto is actively searching for a new general manager after Brad Treliving was relieved of his duties in late March. Former Vancouver Canucks president and general manager Mike Gillis, former Arizona Coyotes general manager John Chayka, long-time NHL defenceman Chris Pronger and current Leafs’ executives Brandon Pridham and Ryan Hardy are among those under consideration, Friedman noted.

Former Florida Panthers executive Sunny Mehta was also in the mix until he was announced as the new general manager of the New Jersey Devils on Thursday.

“It’s unclear when the process began, but the ex-captain is in Toronto and has met with MLSE president Keith Pelley at least once,” added Friedman. “An advisory role — or something along those lines — is being discussed.”

Sundin’s legacy in Toronto

Sundin remains one of the more beloved figures in Toronto sports. After four seasons in Quebec, he was traded to Toronto in 1994 and would go on to spend 13 seasons with the Maple Leafs, including 11 as captain, making him the longest‑serving non‑North American‑born captain in NHL history by the end of the 2007–08 season.

Sundin became the first Swedish player to score 500 NHL goals in 2006, and remains the Maple Leafs’ all‑time leader in points (987) and second behind Auston Matthews in goals with 420.

Since retiring, Sundin has largely kept a low public profile by residing in Sweden with his family. In 2024, Sundin released his memoir Home and Away, reflecting on his career, his life in Toronto, and his perspective on the Leafs’ enduring quest for a Stanley Cup. He reiterated his connection to the city, calling Toronto his “second home.”