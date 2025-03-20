Former journalist Evan Solomon to run for the Liberals in the upcoming federal election

Justin Trudeau and Evan Solomon at the state funeral for Jim Flaherty at The Cathedral Church of St. James, Diocese of Toronto, Anglican Church of Canada, Toronto, Ont., Wednesday, April 16, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Michael Hudson

By Meredith Bond and The Canadian Press

Posted March 20, 2025 3:22 pm.

Former journalist Evan Solomon has announced he will be running for the Liberals in the upcoming federal election.

Prime Minister Mark Carney is expected to call the election on Sunday and voters could be headed to the polls as early as April 28.

Solomon built his name as host of CBC’s “Power & Politics” show before he parted ways with the network in 2015 over actions they deemed “inconsistent” with their code of ethics.

A Toronto Star report published at the time alleged he had used his contacts to broker lucrative art deals and collect huge fees.

Solomon later said through his lawyer he never intentionally used his position at CBC to promote a private business partnership he was involved in. He said he disclosed the business to CBC the same year the story went public.

He left broadcast media in 2022, joining the online political news outlet Gzero Media as a publisher, based in New York. He also joined the management committee of its owner, Eurasia Group. 

Gzero media is owned by Eurasia Group, which was founded by political scientist Ian Bremmer.

Solomon announced on LinkedIn that he would be leaving Gzero and Eurasia to join the Liberals Thursday.

“Given the urgent challenges and threats facing Canadians right now, I’ve decided it’s the right time to come home and do whatever I can to help serve my community and country.”

He did not announce which riding he will be running in and said he would announce more details “very soon.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police investigating after man found dead on University of Toronto campus

Toronto police are investigating after a man was found dead on the University of Toronto campus Wednesday morning. Investigators were called to Queen's Park Crescent near Grosvenor Street just before...

1h ago

Upwards of 80 Tesla cars damaged at Hamilton dealership

Hamilton police said upwards of 80 Tesla vehicles were damaged at a dealership on Wednesday. Authorities were called to the Tesla dealership at 999 Upper Wentworth Street near Upper Sherman Avenue and...

1h ago

City of Vaughan orders closure of some roads, sidewalks ahead of planned demonstration near Orthodox synagogue

The City of Vaughan has ordered the closure of some sidewalks and streets ahead of a planned demonstration near an Orthodox synagogue on Thursday night. Vaughan Mayor, Steven Del Duca, said the decision...

13m ago

Bank of Canada signals shift in how it sets rates amid tariff uncertainty

OTTAWA — The head of the Bank of Canada has signalled a shift in how the central bank sets its benchmark interest rate at a time when tariff uncertainty with the United States has made long-term forecasting...

1h ago

Top Stories

Police investigating after man found dead on University of Toronto campus

Toronto police are investigating after a man was found dead on the University of Toronto campus Wednesday morning. Investigators were called to Queen's Park Crescent near Grosvenor Street just before...

1h ago

Upwards of 80 Tesla cars damaged at Hamilton dealership

Hamilton police said upwards of 80 Tesla vehicles were damaged at a dealership on Wednesday. Authorities were called to the Tesla dealership at 999 Upper Wentworth Street near Upper Sherman Avenue and...

1h ago

City of Vaughan orders closure of some roads, sidewalks ahead of planned demonstration near Orthodox synagogue

The City of Vaughan has ordered the closure of some sidewalks and streets ahead of a planned demonstration near an Orthodox synagogue on Thursday night. Vaughan Mayor, Steven Del Duca, said the decision...

13m ago

Bank of Canada signals shift in how it sets rates amid tariff uncertainty

OTTAWA — The head of the Bank of Canada has signalled a shift in how the central bank sets its benchmark interest rate at a time when tariff uncertainty with the United States has made long-term forecasting...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:03
PM Carney skates with Edmonton Oilers

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney skated with the Edmonton Oilers during a morning practice. Carney called the experience "awesome".

3h ago

0:40
ON CAM: Brazen home invasion in Richmond Hill

Officers learned that three masked suspects forced their way into the residence and demanded car keys. Police said the victim complied, and a suspect entered the vehicle parked in the garage.

4h ago

2:56
Early report uncovers details of Delta plane crash in Toronto

A preliminary report into a Delta Airlines plane crash at Toronto Pearson International Airport last month says the aircraft’s alert system indicated a high rate of descent less than three seconds before touchdown.

1h ago

0:57
Global Affairs Canada confirms Canadians were executed in China

The Chinese embassy also released a statement saying the cases involving Canadian nationals were based on “solid and sufficient” evidence and stressed it has a “zero tolerance” policy on drug crimes.

23h ago

4:58
Trump makes inflammatory comments about Canada in Fox News interview

The U.S. president says Canada is a tough country to deal with and has an opinion on who he'd like to see win the next Canadian federal election.
More Videos