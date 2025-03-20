Former journalist Evan Solomon to run for the Liberals in the upcoming federal election

Former journalist Evan Solomon has announced he will be running for the Liberals in the upcoming federal election.

Prime Minister Mark Carney is expected to call the election on Sunday and voters could be headed to the polls as early as April 28.

Solomon built his name as host of CBC’s “Power & Politics” show before he parted ways with the network in 2015 over actions they deemed “inconsistent” with their code of ethics.

A Toronto Star report published at the time alleged he had used his contacts to broker lucrative art deals and collect huge fees.

Solomon later said through his lawyer he never intentionally used his position at CBC to promote a private business partnership he was involved in. He said he disclosed the business to CBC the same year the story went public.

He left broadcast media in 2022, joining the online political news outlet Gzero Media as a publisher, based in New York. He also joined the management committee of its owner, Eurasia Group.

Gzero media is owned by Eurasia Group, which was founded by political scientist Ian Bremmer.

Solomon announced on LinkedIn that he would be leaving Gzero and Eurasia to join the Liberals Thursday.

“Given the urgent challenges and threats facing Canadians right now, I’ve decided it’s the right time to come home and do whatever I can to help serve my community and country.”

He did not announce which riding he will be running in and said he would announce more details “very soon.”