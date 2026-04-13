Toronto set for its warmest week of the year as spring temperatures surge

A cloudy start on Monday with light rain in the morning, giving way to a mix of sun and cloud for the remainder of the day.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted April 13, 2026 5:32 am.

Last Updated April 13, 2026 5:33 am.

Toronto is heading into what’s expected to be its warmest week of the year so far, with daytime highs soaring well above seasonal norms and a stretch of windy, unsettled weather carrying the city through to the end of the workweek.

According to 680 NewsRadio weather specialist Denise Andreacchi, the week begins on a mild, unsettled note, with Monday bringing scattered morning and early‑afternoon showers, followed by sunny breaks and a risk of thunderstorms as winds from the southwest reach 15 to 30 km/h.

Toronto is expected to reach a high of 21°C, a significant jump from the seasonal average. Monday night will be partly cloudy with a chance of lingering showers and a low near 10°C.

Tuesday continues the warm trend but turns more active, with periods of rain and a risk of storms for much of the day. Between 5 and 10 millimetres of rainfall is possible, as the high will once again reach 21°C before temperatures dip to a mild overnight low of 13°C.

More rain in the forecast midweek

Wednesday brings a slight cooldown but remains mild overall. The city will see a mix of sunny breaks and scattered showers, with lighter southwest winds of 10 to 20 km/h. The daytime high is forecast at 17°C, with a warm low of 14°C heading into the night.

Another warm day is expected on Thursday, though showers return in the afternoon and evening with about 5 mm of rain anticipated. Winds will pick up again from the southwest at 20 to 40 km/h, and the high will reach 19°C before dropping to 10°C overnight.

Friday rounds out the workweek with more warmth under a mix of sun and cloud. Winds shift slightly to the west‑southwest at 10 to 20 km/h, and temperatures climb to a high near 20°C, with another mild low of 10°C heading into the weekend.

While the warmth holds through Saturday, Andreacchi notes that cooler, more seasonal conditions are expected to return next week.

Click here to sign up for the CityNews Weather Guarantee and to check out Toronto’s extended forecast.

View of the CN Tower peaking through cherry blossom trees in Trinity Bellwoods park downtown Toronto, Canada. Photo: iStock.
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