Toronto is heading into what’s expected to be its warmest week of the year so far, with daytime highs soaring well above seasonal norms and a stretch of windy, unsettled weather carrying the city through to the end of the workweek.

According to 680 NewsRadio weather specialist Denise Andreacchi, the week begins on a mild, unsettled note, with Monday bringing scattered morning and early‑afternoon showers, followed by sunny breaks and a risk of thunderstorms as winds from the southwest reach 15 to 30 km/h.

Toronto is expected to reach a high of 21°C, a significant jump from the seasonal average. Monday night will be partly cloudy with a chance of lingering showers and a low near 10°C.

Tuesday continues the warm trend but turns more active, with periods of rain and a risk of storms for much of the day. Between 5 and 10 millimetres of rainfall is possible, as the high will once again reach 21°C before temperatures dip to a mild overnight low of 13°C.

More rain in the forecast midweek

Wednesday brings a slight cooldown but remains mild overall. The city will see a mix of sunny breaks and scattered showers, with lighter southwest winds of 10 to 20 km/h. The daytime high is forecast at 17°C, with a warm low of 14°C heading into the night.

Another warm day is expected on Thursday, though showers return in the afternoon and evening with about 5 mm of rain anticipated. Winds will pick up again from the southwest at 20 to 40 km/h, and the high will reach 19°C before dropping to 10°C overnight.

Friday rounds out the workweek with more warmth under a mix of sun and cloud. Winds shift slightly to the west‑southwest at 10 to 20 km/h, and temperatures climb to a high near 20°C, with another mild low of 10°C heading into the weekend.

While the warmth holds through Saturday, Andreacchi notes that cooler, more seasonal conditions are expected to return next week.

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