Voters head to the polls in byelections expected to hand Liberals majority

OTTAWA — Voters head to the polls today in three federal byelections widely expected to grant Prime Minister Mark Carney a majority government.

Two are Liberal strongholds in Toronto, while the third is a tight race in the Montreal suburb of Terrebonne between the Bloc Québécois and the governing party.

The byelections were called to replace Liberal MPs Bill Blair and Chrystia Freeland, and after the courts overturned Terrebonne’s election result from last year — which was won by the Liberals by just one vote.

The Liberals stand at 171 seats in the House of Commons after attracting five opposition MPs to cross the floor.

Carney needs 172 MPs for a technical majority, but 173 to effectively govern with one.

Polls open at 8:30 a.m. and close at 8:30 p.m. local time.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 13, 2026.

The Canadian Press