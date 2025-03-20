Juno Awards select Hamilton as host city for 2026 ceremony and music events

TORONTO — The Juno Awards are dropping into Hamilton next year.

Organizers at the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences say they’ve selected the Ontario city as host for its 2026 awards show and associated music events.

The main Junos ceremony will take place inside Hamilton Arena, formerly FirstOntario Centre, which is finishing off a $290-million renovation and is set to reopen later this year.

It’s the seventh time Hamilton has welcomed the Junos, which last rolled into the city in 2015.

Junos CEO Allan Reid says Hamilton’s “dynamic music scene and rich cultural heritage” make it an ideal location for Juno Week, which runs from March 26 to March 29, 2026.

This year’s Junos are set for Vancouver’s Rogers Arena on March 30 with Michael Bublé as host. The awards will air on CBC and stream on CBC Gem.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 20, 2025.

David Friend, The Canadian Press