Juno Awards select Hamilton as host city for 2026 ceremony and music events

Signage is shown on a screen at the Juno awards, in Halifax, Sunday, March 24, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

By David Friend, The Canadian Press

Posted March 20, 2025 2:18 pm.

Last Updated March 20, 2025 3:38 pm.

TORONTO — The Juno Awards are dropping into Hamilton next year.

Organizers at the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences say they’ve selected the Ontario city as host for its 2026 awards show and associated music events.

The main Junos ceremony will take place inside Hamilton Arena, formerly FirstOntario Centre, which is finishing off a $290-million renovation and is set to reopen later this year.

It’s the seventh time Hamilton has welcomed the Junos, which last rolled into the city in 2015.

Junos CEO Allan Reid says Hamilton’s “dynamic music scene and rich cultural heritage” make it an ideal location for Juno Week, which runs from March 26 to March 29, 2026.

This year’s Junos are set for Vancouver’s Rogers Arena on March 30 with Michael Bublé as host. The awards will air on CBC and stream on CBC Gem.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 20, 2025.

David Friend, The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Police investigating after man found dead on University of Toronto campus

Toronto police are investigating after a man was found dead on the University of Toronto campus Wednesday morning. Investigators were called to Queen's Park Crescent near Grosvenor Street just before...

1h ago

Upwards of 80 Tesla cars damaged at Hamilton dealership

Hamilton police said upwards of 80 Tesla vehicles were damaged at a dealership on Wednesday. Authorities were called to the Tesla dealership at 999 Upper Wentworth Street near Upper Sherman Avenue and...

1h ago

City of Vaughan orders closure of some roads, sidewalks ahead of planned demonstration near Orthodox synagogue

The City of Vaughan has ordered the closure of some sidewalks and streets ahead of a planned demonstration near an Orthodox synagogue on Thursday night. Vaughan Mayor, Steven Del Duca, said the decision...

8m ago

Bank of Canada signals shift in how it sets rates amid tariff uncertainty

OTTAWA — The head of the Bank of Canada has signalled a shift in how the central bank sets its benchmark interest rate at a time when tariff uncertainty with the United States has made long-term forecasting...

1h ago

