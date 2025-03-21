Suspects wanted in Markham shooting that left 1 injured

Two suspects are wanted in connection to a shooting in Markham that left one person injured.

York police were called to the area of Green Lane and Guardsman Road just after 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday to reports of a shooting.

It’s alleged the victim was leaving a business in the area when he was approached by the suspect and shot multiple times with a handgun.

The shooter then allegedly fled the scene in a waiting Honda Civic being driven by a second suspect.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as a male wearing a black-hooded sweater and there is no description for the suspect driver.

The vehicle is described as a stolen black Honda Civic 10th generation with a red Supreme brand tow strap on the front passenger side and a red and white MUGEN sticker on top of the windshield on the passenger side of the vehicle.

The license plate was a blue and white Ontario with the following plate number: CMET480. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Investigators believe the incident was targeted.