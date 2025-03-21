Suspects wanted in Markham shooting that left 1 injured
Posted March 21, 2025 1:10 pm.
Last Updated March 21, 2025 1:27 pm.
Two suspects are wanted in connection to a shooting in Markham that left one person injured.
York police were called to the area of Green Lane and Guardsman Road just after 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday to reports of a shooting.
It’s alleged the victim was leaving a business in the area when he was approached by the suspect and shot multiple times with a handgun.
The shooter then allegedly fled the scene in a waiting Honda Civic being driven by a second suspect.
The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect is described as a male wearing a black-hooded sweater and there is no description for the suspect driver.
The vehicle is described as a stolen black Honda Civic 10th generation with a red Supreme brand tow strap on the front passenger side and a red and white MUGEN sticker on top of the windshield on the passenger side of the vehicle.
The license plate was a blue and white Ontario with the following plate number: CMET480. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
Investigators believe the incident was targeted.