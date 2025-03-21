Woman critically injured after being struck by pick-up truck in West Queen West

A woman has been rushed to hospital after being struck by a pick-up truck in West Queen West.

Toronto EMS were called to King Street and Strachan Avenue just before 3:30 p.m. for reports a pedestrian had been struck.

A woman believed to be in her 70s or 80s was taken to hospital in critical condition.

No further details have been released.

King Street is blocked in all directions at Massey Street.

More to come